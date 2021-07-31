Looking For a Great Beach in Maine? Here Are a Few Options

Maine is a unique state. Its geographic position in the country gives it direct access to the ocean and some truly incredible beaches.

But since there is so much shoreline, there are many beach options to choose from. This list is a quick look at a few of those great options.

This list will only scratch the surface as there is so much out there to choose from.

You may already have your favorites, or you may be looking for a new place to explore. This list will hopefully give you some new ideas and will be in no particular order.

Sandy Beach

With a name like Sandy Beach, you know you are heading to a good one. Located in Arcadia National Park, Sandy Beach gives you all the best of what the coast has to offer.

Most of the shoreline is rocky, but you will find a nice stretch of softer sand here. And also, you can find pink sand.

The water is nice but can get cold. Families love to come to Sandy Beach as it is a perfect place for kids to play and enjoy a nice summer's day.

Old Orchard Beach

At Old Orchard Beach, you will find a long stretch of sand to enjoy. There are miles and miles of exceptional beach.

This is a more popular location with food and attractions nearby. This may make it more crowded so if you like a quieter location: it may not be ideal for you.

However, if you enjoy a more energetic, and fun atmosphere, Old Orchard Beach will provide it.

Crescent Beach State Park

Crescent Beach State Park offers the best of the ocean and coast. This is what you may picture when you envision the coast of Maine.

The rocky coast gives way to stunning views of the ocean. You will see lighthouses and fishermen out catching lobsters.

Crescent Beach State Park is a unique area as this is where the coast turns into a crescent-shaped stretch of beach.

Located in Cape Elizabeth, there is around a mile of sandy beach. You will also find sand dunes, and places to enjoy a picnic. There are also bathrooms available and snack bars.

It's the perfect place to enjoy the sand and sun, or walk around and explore the area.

Higgins Beach

Located in Scarborough, Higgins Beach is a great place for sun, surf, and sand. You will find some decent waves here making it a popular place for surfers.

There is a long stretch of soft sand if you would rather throw down a beach blanket and enjoy the sun.

Families love it, but it's still a great place for all ages. Like many beaches, it can get popular on a warm and sunny weekend. But if you don't mind some crowds, it may be the ideal place to get out and enjoy the summer.

Wells Beach

Beautiful and spacious, Wells Beach is a great place to go if you love the ocean. Here you can enjoy the sound of the waves and experience a relaxing summer's day.

You may want to come early and catch the sunrise, or spend the day and enjoy one of the spectacular sunsets.

If you are spending the day, Wells Beach is in a convenient location as there are stores and places to get food nearby. If you love to bring your own picnic, nothing beats having lunch on the beach.

You can walk along the promenade, and you may even spot some seals out in the water.

Drakes Island Beach

Drakes Island Beach is the perfect place to come for warm, clean, and sandy beaches. There is an island resort and cottages in the area if you are looking for a longer stay.

But for a relaxing day at the beach, this is a great place to go. It's been known to be dog-friendly before 8 am and after 6 pm.

Like the other beaches, it can get popular, but for good reason. Families love it, and kids will enjoy all the tide pools.

Many people like Drakes island Beach as a place to journey to outside of the summer months. It's a great place to just walk and explore but becomes an ideal place for a well-deserved beach day during the summer.

Final Thoughts

There is so much to explore in Maine. With miles of shoreline, the coast offers stunning beaches and views of the ocean.

Maine also provides so many great beach options that you'll hopefully find something that checks all your boxes.

Whether you like to enjoy the water, or just lay back and feel the cool sand beneath you--there are plenty of great places to explore.

