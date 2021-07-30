Maine Has Many Great State Parks: Here Are a Few of Them

It doesn’t get much better than Maine. If you love the great outdoors, this state has so much to offer. There’s no better example of this than in the great state parks.

There is so much to choose from, and it’s hard to even know where to start if you’re looking to visit the state parks.

This list will provide a small sampling to give you an idea of what’s out there.

This is in no particular order, but will only just scratch the surface to show you everything Maine has to offer.

Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park

Located in Freeport, on Casio Bay, Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park isn't the largest, but there is a lot packed into its 244 acres.

There are many great trails available to explore this magnificent state park. The trails vary between going into the woods, and then along the shore.

This gives you great views of the water and the stunning forests. The water gives you access to tidal pools, and many people love to take their dogs there.

This is a great state park to visit to get the best of both worlds: forests and water.

Sebago Lake State Park

This is an amazing, and large, state park. Sebago Lake State Park can be found on the north shore of Sebago Lake: the deepest lake in Maine.

Here you will find sandy beaches and great access to the water. This is a large state park covering over 1,300 acres.

The water is clean and clear and it's a great way to refresh yourself on a hot day. This state park is more than just a day-trip destination: it's a great place to go camping.

There is a camper/trailer park to turn your trip into an extended stay.

There is so much to explore at Sebago Lake and is a great place to return back to each year.

Popham Beach State Park

You will find Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg. This is another great option if you love the water. There can be strong waves here, but many just enjoy having access to the water.

This park covers just over 600 acres. It gets popular but is one of the true gems of the Maine coast. The beach is long and stunning and is a great place to enjoy a summer's day.

Maine is in such a geographically unique place, and Popham Beach State Park gives you access to the shore.

It's clean, spacious, and even has amenities like showers if you need to clean off after a day of exploring the area.

Reid State Park

People love Reid State Park because it offers so much. This 700+ acre state park is located in Georgetown.

Here, you get to overlook the Atlantic ocean. The beach is great and you can find some waves if you are someone who enjoys water activities. But this is a great place to just put down a blanket and enjoy the sun.

There is a variety of wildlife here, and many love to go just for the fishing. There are great views, and a great landscape made up of unique rocks and sand dunes.

Grafton Notch State Park

Grafton Notch State Park is a place that people like to visit all year round. What makes this a great place to visit is the variety of trails you will find.

These trails offer great hiking in the summer months, but also offer cross-country skiing in the winter.

Grafton Notch State Park is located in Grafton township and is a huge place. This state park covers over 3,000 acres.

You will find so much in this state park. Besides the trails and forests, you will come across waterfalls. You can splash around in the water, or just explore all the stunning trails.

Final Thoughts

This list just scratches the surface. Maine is filled with amazing state parks, and it's hard to cover even a small amount of them.

You may already have your favorites, but hopefully, you've found some new options provided by this list. Use this list to continue to do your own research and find the best state parks in your area.

Maine offers so much, and it's worth getting out there to explore this incredible state.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.