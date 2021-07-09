Some Top Beaches if You Live in Upstate New York State

James Logie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHVNT_0as3VQay00
Photo by Cole Keister on Unsplash

It goes without saying that New York state is huge. There is so much ground to cover and so many types of environments and terrain.

This is a state that has something to offer for everyone. But what if you just love going to the beach? It's hard to narrow down all the best beaches in the state, so this will just be a quick look at some popular ones upstate.

These are in no particular order and hopefully can be added to your list if you want to check out a great new beach to enjoy a day in the sun and sand.

Oquaga Creek State Park

Located on Artic Lake, this beach is just three hours from New York City. Located in Bainbridge, Oquago Creek State Park is a place to go if you like more than just the sun and sand.

This is a great place to be active as the area features over 6 miles of trails to hike or walk on. When you've worked up a sweat from your hike, the water is perfect to cool off in.

This beach is a great place for fishing and many people catch fish like black bass and rainbow trout.

This beach is a great place to go for a day trip--or a longer stay. Whether you like to camp in a tent--or an RV or camper--there are 90 campsites available.

Veterans Memorial Park Beach

A popular beach located in Bolton Landing, Veterans Memorial Park Beach is often quieter than some of the bigger, more popular beaches.

This makes it a perfect place if you like a less crowded area. The lake is beautiful and you will find many great views of it no matter where you are.

This is another beach where there are many activities to choose from. You can just enjoy the sand and water, but also go kayaking, play basketball, and let kids enjoy the playground.

You can bring your own lunch and snacks and enjoy the picnic area so you can make a full day of it.

Fair Haven Beach State Park

Fair Haven Beach State Park is a highly rated beach in upstate New York. People love it for the beautiful sand. It has over 1,500 feet of beach.

It's located on the southeastern side of Lake Ontario and is another great choice for those looking for a day with multiple activities.

Just enjoying the sand and water may be enough, but there are many trails if you feel like being more adventurous.

Fair Haven Beach is also a great place to camp if you are looking to extend your stay and get back to nature. There is also an 18-hole golf course for those who like to play.

Fair Haven is clean, and a perfect place for families, or anyone, who just wants a relaxing day at the beach.

Sandy Island Beach State Park

Many consider this one of the top beaches in upstate New York. This is a unique place as Sandy Island Beach is part of a rare freshwater dune system.

It's located on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario. Besides the natural sandy beach--which is 1,500 feet long--there are several different swimming areas.

Luckily, there are change rooms and restrooms, so you can change clothes after being on the beach. There are also concession stands if you're looking for something quick to eat.

Many people love the 50-foot high dunes which are unique and can even have trees growing on them.

But besides swimming, Sandy Island Beach is also where many people love to kayak and hike. It's also a very popular spot for birdwatchers and there is a variety of wildlife in the area.

Hamlin Beach State Park

Located in the town of Hamlin, Hamlin Beach State Park is is right on the shore of Lake Ontario. This is a beautiful beach that offers great views of the lake and has nice soft sand.

It's a very functional beach as there are several locations that feature picnic areas containing charcoal grills. There are also bathrooms which make it convenient.

Many people like that there are different areas that have both sun and shade, so you can switch between the two in case you're feeling too hot.

Families really enjoy Hamlin Beach, and the clear water makes it a great place to relax and enjoy a warm summer day.

Final Thoughts

It's impossible to cover all the great beach offerings through New York State--and upstate--but these are a few popular options worth considering.

The summer months are the perfect time to take advantage of the great beaches available, and the proximity to Lake Ontario gives you large stretches of beach and water to enjoy.

No matter what you look for in a great beach, there should be something that fits your needs in upstate New York.

