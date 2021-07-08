Did Popeye Lead to the Creation of Super Mario?

Photo by Ryan Quintal on Unsplash

It’s amazing how one incident can completely change the trajectory of a company and an industry.

If Popeye had never been created we would not have had Mario and the original NES might not have had the success it did.

Super Mario Bros is the #1 selling game of all time by far and it propelled the NES into a new era of video games after the video game crash of 1983.

Let’s look at how all of this came together to take us from Popeye to Super Mario.

The History of Nintendo

Nintendo started in 1889 as a playing card company in Kyoto, Japan.

The trading cards were called “Hanafuda” which meant “flower cards” and there were a number of games you could play with them.

It’s the reason you see the use of flower power and fireballs in Super Mario as they come from these old card games.

These cards were first printed on bark. One big moment happened in 1959 when they were licensed to print cards with Disney characters on them.

They sold 600,000 packs that year and went from calling themselves the Nintendo Trading Card Co. to just Nintendo.

Nintendo started to dabble in other products and even made vacuums at one point. They branched out into toys and also into electronic games.

Their electronic games and toys were catching on big time and they got involved in arcade games which were becoming more popular.

The History of Popeye

Popeye the Sailor was created by Elzie Crisler Segar and first appeared in the daily King Features comic strips on January 17, 1929.

Popeye started as a one-eyed sailor who got his “luck” by rubbing the head of the “wiffle hen”.

Olive Oyl even predates Popeye when she appeared in the “Thimble Theatre” from the New York Journal on Dec 9, 1919.

This comic lasted for a decade. The appearance of Popeye was supposed to be a one-off as he had been hired by Olive’s brother, Castor Oyl.

In this first appearance, Castor hired Popeye to captain a ship to a casino where Castor tried to win against the crooked mob owner.

The character of Popeye was a big hit and due to the reader's reaction, he was brought back. He became more and more popular and got a bigger role.

When Segar died in 1938, different artists were used to take over the comic. They brought back some characters that had only been used once including Bluto, who started as “Bluto the Terrible," a large muscle-bound nemesis to Popeye who always tried to steal Olive Oyl.

Keep that in mind…

The Influence of Popeye

Popeye became a big hit and is said to be the influence behind a lot of the superheroes we know today. Remember, Popeye predates pretty much all of them; Superman, Batman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, etc.

Popeye wasn’t a Superhero per se but has all the elements that made up a traditional superhero story. There was the brave hero, the damsel in distress, and the brutish adversary.

Popeye as a character had become immensely popular. The first animated cartoons started in 1932 and comic books were big sellers. In the 1960s, there were made-for-TV cartoons, and a series of regular TV cartoons were commissioned.

On September 9, 1978 “The All-New Popeye Hour” debuted on CBS Saturday morning cartoons. It was an hour-long show made by Hanna-Barbera Productions and not long after the feature film with Robin Williams was made.

Popeye was a pretty well-known--and hot commodity. For a new upstart video game company, this seemed like the perfect theme to put into a new arcade video game.

Bringing Popeye to Arcade Games

The head of Nintendo America was Minoru Arakawa, who was the son-in-law of Nintendo CEO Hiroshi Yamauchi.

He begged his father-in-law to provide him with a new game that could be swapped over into unused Radar Scope cabinets.

This would be Nintendo's last shot at making it in America as they were facing financial disaster.

Yamauchi was desperate and asked every Nintendo employee for ideas that could be turned into a video game. Shigeru Miyamoto spoke up with an idea.

Miyamoto was more aware of American culture and noticed how popular Popeye the Sailorman was. His idea was to create a video game based on the three main characters.

He thought a simple love triangle between Popeye, Bluto, and Olive Oyl would work as it was a very familiar premise from the TV shows.

Thinking back to the game 'Sheriff,' there would be a woman who needed to be rescued. This was the basic premise for the game.

People would recognize Popeye, the other characters, and already knew the backstory and “love triangle” aspect. But they couldn’t get the rights to Popeye.

Switching Gears

The concept was still a good idea but now Miyamoto needed to swap out the characters and come up with his own.

He needed to use the brutish Bluto as the main villain and took inspiration from Beauty and the Beast.

He then decided that King Kong was a perfect beast/villain. He thought that Bluto could easily swap out for a giant ape.

Olive Oyl would be a woman needing to be rescued but they would call her “Lady,” and then “Pauline." And instead of Popeye, he would use a carpenter named “Jumpman."

With the story in place, he had to design the game. His original idea included multiple sizes, levels, and catapulting characters across the screen. It was too complex to program.

He then thought of using sloped platforms with barrels to be jumped over. But instead of just one screen like PACMAN, there would be variations between screens.

A four-person team programmed the game and they called it Donkey Kong. This was the first time a story was developed before the game was programmed.

Usually, the game was programmed and then they would throw together some sort of theme or story.

They sent it to Nintendo of America for testing--and the sales managers hated it.

They preferred games based on mazes or targets. This was completely different. But Nintendo was in trouble.

They had to get something out there and had to make use of all the Radar Scope units just sitting there burning a hole in their pockets.

The Success of Donkey Kong

When it came out in 1981, Donkey Kong was a massive success. It was one of the first versions of the “platform game genre” and one of the first that featured characters able to jump.

The game used the “damsel in distress” theme with Jumpman trying to save her from being captured.

They designed Jumpman in red overalls and a red cap. This was an “everyman” look in Japan at the time.

They tried to design a mouth for him but they had such few pixels to work with they could only end up giving him a mustache.

With Donkey Kong being a blockbuster hit, they immediately started on a sequel. Donkey Kong Jr was released in 1982 and Donkey Kong 3 in 1983.

They would make one notable change, however; Jumpman was given a new identity and a new name. They would use the name Mario from Mario Segale, a warehouse worked for Nintendo.

They also gave him a brother named Luigi and turned them from carpenters to plumbers.

They also gave Mario some superhuman abilities including being able to fall from any height while being unharmed.

The Nintendo Entertainment System

Launching the NES was going to require a pretty epic game. They went back to a carpenter turned plumber to be one of the flagship games for the new system.

Arcade games have always been big, but the intent was just to get high scores. With Donkey Kong, Shigeru Miyamoto introduced a story into a video game.

He wanted to take a new approach to the NES games. Instead of the focus on a high score, there would be more importance on gameplay and theme.

Everyone was already familiar with Mario from the Donkey Kong games and those previous years served as good advertising for a new game from a new system.

It was a brilliant idea because it was a carry-over from the arcade to a new home video game system. You already know what Mario and Luigi were all about.

Now, you get to see them in their whole new world.

Releasing Super Mario Brothers

Super Mario Bros had a few good innovations which helped with its success.

The first world of Super Mario Brothers - world 1-1 - starts off simple as a way to get familiar with your surroundings and to build up your skills.

The other big thing was the music. Music in video games had been inferior up to that point and Super Mario changed this.

The music and sound effects would be an integral part of the game. They created a mood and atmosphere for the different levels and conditions.

So you put together a new concept, new gameplay, and a familiar character and you’ve got the perfect combination to launch a new game system.

Super Mario Bros. came out in Japan in September 1985 and then launched in North America later that year. It was a massive hit, and the NES changed the culture and childhoods of every kid in the 80s.

The game, and system, relaunched the video game industry from the crash of ‘83 and took it to a level that only continues to grow to this day.

