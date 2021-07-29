Bronx, NY

What is the Hall of Fame for Great Americans?

James Garside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202eTk_0bBqBLbX00
Hall of Fame for Great AmericansWikimedia Commons

At Bronx Community College in the Bronx, New York City, there's an outdoor sculpture gallery called the Hall of Fame for Great Americans.

It might sound like the start of a joke, but most Americans don't know what the Hall of Fame for Great Americans is or who's in it.

The Hall of Fame for Great Americans was the first of its kind in the United States.

As you walk along the promenade, you can see the faces of American leaders and historical figures that the country holds dear.

The collection is comprised of almost a hundred bronze busts of notable Americans.

The Hall of Fame contains people famous as in renowned and noteworthy rather than celebrities as it is meant today.

Entry into the Hall of Fame was controlled by a national body of electors to represent the wisdom of the American people.

To most Americans today, some of the names and faces in the Hall will be unfamiliar. Other famous figures will be conspicuous by their absence.

The Hall of Fame is a shrine to honor the men and women who actually made America great.

Don't expect to see Donald Trump there any time soon.

The most recent addition to the gallery was the bust of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, elected to the Hall of Fame in 1973.

The Hall of Fame originated as a result of a quirk in its location.

In 1973, New York University relocated to downtown Manhattan. Its campus became Bronx Community College, part of the City University of New York.

To the north lies the Kingsbridge neighborhood, south is Highbridge, and west is Jerome Avenue.

The Hall of Fame was conceived by Henry Mitchell MacCracken, Chancellor of New York University, and designed by Sanford White.

Stanford White designed the campus, and its buildings, including the classic domed library.

The library was completed in 1899.

The colonnade of New York University's University Heights campus is half-circled by the university library.

They had to build a heavy, protruding foundation to secure the library, and White turned this into the Hall of Fame.

The Hall was intended to disguise the eyesore of the library's foundation with an elegant promenade.

The Hall of Fame for Great Americans has proven to be a popular landmark and tourist destination.

Who are the Great Americans that you think belong in the Hall of Fame?

What makes these Americans great?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_fc8e3e70fe5f0f6f083e9df6820a366c.blob

NCTJ-qualified British independent journalist, author and travel writer.

1249 followers
Loading

More from James Garside

Notable Neighborhoods in New York City

There are hundreds of neighborhoods in New York City across the five boroughs. Each one is worth exploring in its own right, but you can’t expect to get to them all on one trip.Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City — A Tale of Five Boroughs

New York is split into five boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. New York is often referred to as "The Five Boroughs" to avoid focusing exclusively on Manhattan.Read full story
New York City, NY

Take The High Line

The High Line holds a unique position in the broader urban landscape, not merely as an architectural curiosity but as an expression of hope for the future. The High Line is an internationally acclaimed public park built on a historic freight rail viaduct on Manhattan's West Side.Read full story
New York City, NY

What’s So Great About Flushing?

Flushing has a diverse ethnic population.  The Chinese population in Flushing rivals that of Chinatown in Manhattan. Explore one of the world's largest and fastest-growing Chinatowns.Read full story
New York City, NY

What’s So Great About Yorkville?

New York City is often seen as one giant playground filled with all kinds of attractions and things to do. There are plenty of hidden gems in the boroughs if you are willing to explore.Read full story
New York City, NY

What’s So Great About Concourse Village?

Concourse Village has grown into a destination site that attracts over 60 million visitors a year. A residential area designated as a National Register Historic District and located in the heart of the Bronx.Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

What’s So Great About Fort Greene?

Fort Greene is a borough in Brooklyn, New York City. The first Italian settler in Brooklyn, Peter Caesar Alberti, operated a tobacco plantation there from 1639. Fort Greene is named after General Nathanael Greene who built Fort Putnam on a hill that is now part of Fort Greene Park.Read full story
New York City, NY

What’s So Great About The Grand Central District?

The Grand Central District is a small, loosely-defined neighborhood directly east of Midtown Manhattan in New York City. Grand Central District is an award-winning district with museums, shopping, dining, and leisure options.Read full story
New York City, NY

What’s So Great About Hamilton Heights?

Hamilton Heights has played a significant role in the history of New York City. The apartment neighborhood features outstanding restaurants, shops, museums, and other cultural attractions.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

What’s So Great About Inwood?

Manhattan's northernmost neighborhood is Inwood. Inwood is bounded by the Hudson River to the west, Broadway to the south, Dyckman Street to the east, and Marble Hill to the north.Read full story
New York City, NY

What’s So Great About Snug Harbor?

You owe it to yourself to visit Snug Harbor in New York. Home to a vast array of fascinating plants and flowers, one of the nation's oldest botanical gardens, and a site designated as a National Historic Landmark.Read full story
New York City, NY

What’s So Great About Soho?

Discover the cultural and culinary heart of Manhattan's Lower East Side in Soho. Soho, short for “South of Houston”, is a Manhattan neighborhood — you guessed it — south of Houston.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

What’s So Great About South Williamsburg?

A wealthy industrial area with expensive housing for business magnates, Williamsburg was an important business center during the 19th century. Williamsburg is located in northern Brooklyn, bordered on the south by Bedford-Stuyvesant and Wallabout Channel, on the west by the East River, on the north by Greenpoint, and on the east by Bushwick.Read full story
New York City, NY

The Truth About St. George

St. George is a neighborhood in Staten Island that has nothing to do with the slaying of dragons. It is on the waterfront, at the northeastern tip of Staten Island, where Kill Van Kull flows into Upper New York Bay.Read full story
New York City, NY

The Truth About the Staten Island Ferry

If you are interested in seeing the Statue of Liberty up close, you can take an expensive boat tour. But if you're in the know, you can take the Staten Island Ferry for free. The commuter ferry travels close to the Statue of Liberty. So you can literally see Lady ‘Liberty as in freedom’ for ‘free as in beer.’Read full story
New York City, NY

The Truth About University Heights

University Heights, also known as The Heights, is an ethnically diverse neighborhood in the western section of the Bronx, bordering Westchester, Randall's Island, Mott Haven, and Highbridge.Read full story
Manhattan, NY

What’s So Great About the Tip Of Manhattan?

Manhattan is the place where the city that never sleeps meets the country that never stops talking. In many ways the Tip of Manhattan is its crown jewel. It’s the oldest part of Manhattan and home to many of the city's major landmarks.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

What’s So Great About Brooklyn Heights?

If you are visiting New York City, you should consider a trip to Brooklyn Heights. It is bounded by Atlantic Avenue, the East River, Old Fulton Street, Court Street, and Cadman Plaza West.Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

What’s So Great About Red Hook?

There is more to Red Hook than just a view of the Manhattan skyline at sunset — although those views are stunning. Red Hook is a waterfront neighborhood, historic district, and public housing development.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy