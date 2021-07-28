Take The High Line

The High Line Wikimedia Commons

The High Line holds a unique position in the broader urban landscape, not merely as an architectural curiosity but as an expression of hope for the future.

The High Line is an internationally acclaimed public park built on a historic freight rail viaduct on Manhattan's West Side.

This greenway has revitalized New York's West Side and is the City's most unusual public space.

The High Line was previously a railroad in a slaughterhouse district.

Tenth Ave had become known as Death Avenue because of frequent accidents.

In the 1930s, the local government decided to elevate the tracks above street level and so the High Line was born.

By the 1980s, the High Line had become obsolete and fallen into disrepair. Local residents petitioned to remove it.

Joshua David and Robert Hammond founded the Friends of the High Line in 1999 to turn it into an elevated public park.

It is a vision of a revitalized, more sustainable downtown core brimming with activity and commerce and accessible by foot or bikeway.

Below, the kind of development typically associated with high-end living presses ever upward.

The High Line is an ambitious and stunning work of public art.

It is barely visible from street level but gradually builds to form a sky-blue hillside above Bryant Park.

It is a network of parks and plazas built around a central core within walking distance of many of New York's great museums and commercial districts.

It is also an increasingly popular exhibition space, an ambitious new home to a growing series of leading international artists amidst a distinctive local atmosphere.

In recent years, the public has become more aware of the need to protect and preserve our natural heritage.

The High Line is one such place where people come to enjoy nature, engage with art and go beyond the boundaries of their environment.

Many people stop by to take a stroll on one of the many paths that criss-cross the nearly one-hundred-acre green space that makes up The High Line State Park.

The High Line is a vertiginous public park that has been built on an elevated section of an old freight rail line in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

It stretches from Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District to West 34th Street on Manhattan's West Side.

The High Line is New York's unique oasis of green above the City.

Friends of the High Line charge no admission for visitors and want to ensure the enjoyment and active use of the High Line.

The High Line offers daily events—from films and performances to design talks and guided tours—and lively programming year-round.

The High Line is an elegant elevated park built on an old freight railroad running through the middle of Manhattan's meatpacking district.

It is a new kind of public space that has been created by reclaiming overgrown tracks into a spectacular walking garden.

As the first component of the City's Manhattan Waterfront Greenway, it provides a three-acre public park that combines recreation, nature, and culture in the Historic West Side.

They have retained the iconic original rail structure and added a ground-breaking glass and steel extension.

The High Line is an unforgettable experience that can be enjoyed by New Yorkers and tourists alike.

Whether you make your way from one end to the other or take a stroll in one of its many gardens, its unique landscape offers a peaceful haven from New York's busy streets.

Explore what's happening in NYC's most innovative public open space.

Before you take The High Line be sure to visit: www.thehighline.org

