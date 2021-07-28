What’s So Great About Flushing?

Flushing, Queens Wikimedia Commons

Flushing has a diverse ethnic population.

The Chinese population in Flushing rivals that of Chinatown in Manhattan.

Explore one of the world's largest and fastest-growing Chinatowns.

Taste authentic international cuisine, shop in Asian-dominated markets, and have a drink or two along lively bar strips.

Flushing can be found in north-central Queens.

It is bordered to the north by Willets Point Boulevard, to the west by Roxbury Park, to the south by the Union Turnpike, and to the east by Francis Lewis Boulevard.

The borough of Flushing has a rich and storied history that dates back to pre-colonial times.

Flushing was founded in 1645 and named after the Dutch town of Vlissingen.

It became a haven for Quakers seeking refuge from the ban imposed by Governor Peter Stuyvesant on their religious practices.

Due to the Flushing Remonstrance signed in 1657, protesting religious persecution, Flushing can lay claim to being the birthplace of religious freedom in the New World.

Flushing also hosted two World's Fairs in the 20th century. This World's Fair was the site of the first papal visit to the United States in 1965.

The stadium serves as the home of the New York Mets baseball team and the US Open Tennis Tournament.

The diverse district of Flushing is a reflection of the changing nature of the city.

Flushing is a popular destination for visitors to the New York City area due to its diverse neighborhoods, great restaurants, and nearby cultural attractions.

The climate is cool even in the summer months.

Flushing is a beautiful scene in the springtime when cherry blossoms are in bloom but you still have to contend with the traffic in Queens.

Everyone should visit this beehive of a neighborhood. The neighborhood is rich in both history and culture.

Other ethnic groups in Flushing include Italians, Greeks, Hispanics, Koreans, Japanese, and other Asian groups.

Prepare for a real taste of New York City.

