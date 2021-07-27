What’s So Great About Concourse Village?

Concourse Village Wikimedia Commons

Concourse Village has grown into a destination site that attracts over 60 million visitors a year.

A residential area designated as a National Register Historic District and located in the heart of the Bronx.

Concourse Village is home to the Yankee Stadium — the home stadium for the New York Yankees.

Major League Baseball plays an important role in the neighborhood.

Concourse Village became a part of sports history in 1923 when the original Yankee Stadium opened.

It's where the New York Yankees play their home games and many locals spend time during the summers.

The New York Yankees attract the best talent in all sports when they compete in their hometown.

The first subway station in the area was opened in 1917. This initiated a housing boom among upwardly mobile Jewish and Italian families fleeing the tenements of Manhattan.

By 1933, the population in the area had expanded so much that a second subway line and station were opened to accommodate the growth.

Concourse Village is a neighborhood in the New York City borough of the Bronx.

It has a diverse population of working-class families, small business owners, and professionals.

Just across from Grand Concourse (the longest street in the world) and on St. Ann's Avenue it has two major shopping streets.

When the Grand Concourse opened in 1909, the area we now call Concourse Village was born.

It now has a largely Italian-American culture with many Italian restaurants and stores.

That's Concourse Village in a nutshell. But what about its relationship to the Bronx?

Concourse Village is in the South Bronx, bordered to the north by East 165th Street, to the east by Park Avenue, to the south by East 149th Street, and west by Jerome Avenue and the Harlem River.

The Bronx is an NYC borough that rarely receives proper recognition.

Why? The answer is simple: The Bronx has been marketed poorly and stereotyped unfairly for far too long.

Despite its flaws, the borough is rich in diversity and natural assets.

In the middle of the City's industrial area, Concourse Village offers excellent shopping, good people, and diverse culture.

New York's Concourse Village has some of the best examples of Art Deco architecture.

It has both historic buildings and modern art and cultural facilities.

During the 30s, 40s, and 50s, The Bronx had thriving industries and a racially diverse population.

The Concourse Village neighborhood stretches from 161 Street to the Bronx River Parkway and from Webster Avenue to East 153rd Street.

Concourse Village consists of 32 residential buildings on 13 acres with 2,217 units housing 4,000 people.

East of Westchester Avenue, it lies along the Hutchinson River.

Concourse Village is one of the most unique and historic areas in all of North America with breathtaking views overlooking both the George Washington Bridge and the East River.

There are several small businesses in the area, including hardware stores and car repair shops.

Visitors to Concourse Village will experience New York City's history as well as a vibrant neighborhood.

Until the early 20th century, much of the Bronx was a bucolic area filled with farms and vast parklands.

Today, Concourse Village is recognized for its wealth of architecturally significant buildings, both residential and civic.

It is the perfect place to get a sense of New York's spirit, as well as a crucial piece of its fabric.

Concourse Village is one of New York's most popular tourist attractions.

It's also a popular destination for first-time visitors who want to check out one of the most unique properties in all of North America.

