What's So Great About Dumbo?

James Garside

DUMBO, Brooklyn

DUMBO, an acronym for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, is a neighborhood in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

Not to be confused with Dumbo, the big-eared flying elephant, in Disney’s movie of the same name. If you’re looking for elephants in New York you should probably visit Bronx Zoo.

Once a thriving industrial area, today DUMBO features some of the most popular tourist attractions and finest restaurants in New York City.

Brooklyn's DUMBO neighborhood is characterized by cobblestone streets and large buildings that were once the center of industry.

DUMBO is located in Western Brooklyn, between the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges, and is bounded by the East River, Brooklyn Heights, Vinegar Hill, and Downtown Brooklyn.

Must-see attractions include the Manhattan Bridge, scenic views, and parks frequented by New York's green-robed acrobats.

The neighborhood boasts magnificent views of Manhattan and a lively arts scene. It is also home to numerous galleries and performance venues.

A short subway ride from Grand Central Station, Brooklyn's DUMBO neighborhood teems with life—dancing street performers, artists, builders, families with young children on summertime errands.

It’s worth getting to know a little about the history of DUMBO, if you plan to visit, so that you better appreciate its warehouse-lined streets and iconic bridge views.

The Brooklyn Bridge opened in 1883. The neighborhood soon became a manufacturing district, consisting of factory warehouses and factories that produced paper boxes and Brillo pads.

A ferry terminal connecting Brooklyn to Manhattan was the neighborhood's main draw until the late 1890s.

Artists and young homesteaders became interested in the large, inexpensive loft apartments as the area became less industrialized in the late 1970s.

The name DUMBO was coined in 1978 by residents in the hope that the unattractive acronym would deter developers.

In 2003, DUMBO was the erstwhile outer-borough neighborhood where tech startups bought graffiti-covered warehouses and set up lofts.

Today, it's a postindustrial wonderland of designer boutiques―and it's still a bargain.

Located in the heart of Brooklyn, DUMBO has seen a renaissance in recent years as artists and entrepreneurs have chosen to move here for affordable rent and artistic opportunities.

The area is home to some of the largest emerging art collections in North America and internationally recognized contemporary performance and filmmaking spaces.

Much like Williamsburg, this creative hub is rapidly changing demographics as families move into the area in search of affordable living, cultural opportunities, and more of a sense of community than can be found in some other parts of Brooklyn.

Whether you're looking to experience DUMBO in its raw state, or as it evolves into an art destination. it’s doubtless a neighborhood filled with some of the most exciting creative works New York City has to offer.

DUMBO is a wonderful neighborhood filled with art and shopping, cobblestone streets and historic warehouses, great nightlife, and great places to eat, all only minutes from Downtown New York City.

If you're visiting New York be sure to check out this fascinating historical neighborhood.

NCTJ-qualified British independent journalist, author and travel writer.

