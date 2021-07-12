What's So Great About Bensonhurst?

Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst Wikimedia Commons

Bensonhurst is a residential neighborhood in southwestern Brooklyn. It’s a working-class area made famous by shows like The Honeymooners and movies like John Travolta’s Saturday Night Fever.

It is located in the southeastern part of Brooklyn, and is bordered by Gravesend, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights to the north; Bay Ridge to the west; Sunset Park to the south; and Marine Park and the Belt Parkway to the east.

The area has been settled since the 1650s when Dutch settlers arrived.

The neighborhood gets its name from the family of Egbert Benson whose descendants sold the land to James Lynch, a New York real estate developer.

In 1835 Arthur Benson, the then-president of Brooklyn Gas, began selling off farmland to create Bensonhurst-by-the-Sea — his new suburb — on condition that it kept the family name.

Today Bensonhurst is one of the largest Italian-American strongholds in all of New York City.

After the 4th Avenue subway opened in 1915, thousands of Jewish and Italian New Yorkers moved to the area. The influx of Italian immigrants in the 1950s led to the area being known as the “Little Italy” of Brooklyn.

Bensonhurst is often considered the heart of Italian Brooklyn although many different ethnic groups make up the area.

The area has also attracted many Asians, Russians, and Middle Easterners.

Generations of Hispanic, Bosnian, Russian, Chinese, Ethiopian, Korean, and Israeli immigrants have made Brooklyn one of the most ethnically diverse places in New York City.

Bensonhurst is a beautiful neighborhood. It consists of two main thoroughfares: 18th Avenue and 86th Street.

It is a popular place for visitors because, although it is not yet an officially recognized historical district, much of Bensonhurst's late nineteenth and early twentieth-century architecture is intact.

The neighborhood has a lot going for it. It's safer than some parts of Brooklyn but not as fancy, some might say not as pretentious, as others.

There are many small shops along 18th Avenue, 86th Street, Bay Parkway, and on the corner of Bensonhurst's main shopping street, 86th and 13th Avenue.

There are many shops to visit including, boutique clothing stores, boutiques selling Italian food, and bakeries. The street hosts food tasting events regularly during the summertime.

The main "drag" on 13th Avenue reflects the Italian heritage of the neighborhood.

Bensonhurst is a predominantly Italian-American neighborhood with a large concentration of first and second-generation Italian-Americans, mostly working-class families.

Bensonhurst remains the classic blue-collar corner of New York.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.