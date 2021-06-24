New York City, NY

Many Churches are Open to the Public in Harlem Despite Ongoing Restrictions

James Garside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kuaX_0ae7YRWC00
HarlemWikimedia Commons

Churches are integral to the identity of Harlem and have played an important role in its history.

They were intricately involved in the power struggles that shaped not only the borough but the country as a whole.

Ever since the early years, churches have served as focal points for the life and culture of Harlem.

They have also been integral to political and social power struggles which determine the character of the community.

A Church in Harlem is more than a place of worship — it’s also a center for politics, entertainment, and social support.

Churches frequently host dinner nights, barbecues, meetings with the pastors and get-togethers in the social hall.

They also organize food drives, job fairs, blood-drives and other events to help out the community.

Their congregations have created a deeply rooted and lively sense of community.

Many churches have struggled to stay open due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have remained open for individual prayer and public worship whereas others have been closed for over a year.

Some churches have even served their local community as voccine locations throughout the pandemic.

Here are four churches in Harlem that are currently open to the public despite the ongoing restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NM8fG_0ae7YRWC00
CONVENT AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCHWikimedia Commons

CONVENT AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

420 W 145th St, New York, NY 10031

www.conventchurch.org

The Convent Avenue Baptist Church was founded in 1942 by Dr. John W. Saunders, formerly pastor of the Walker Memorial Baptist Church. The church has six musical choirs and a spoken word Scripture Choir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DacTg_0ae7YRWC00
CANAAN BAPTIST CHURCH OF CHRISTWikimedia Commons

CANAAN BAPTIST CHURCH OF CHRIST

132 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026

www.canaanbaptistcoc.org

Canaan Baptist Church of Christ is a historic Baptist Church based in central Harlem. It has been an ambassador of Christian faith since it opened its doors in 1932.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUgV7_0ae7YRWC00
MOTHER AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL ZION CHURCHWikimedia Commons

MOTHER AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL ZION CHURCH

140 W 137th St, New York, NY 10030

amez.org

Founded in 1796 the Mother African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, better known as "Mother Zion”, is the oldest African American church in New York and a designated New York City landmark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntRw4_0ae7YRWC00
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCHWikimedia Commons

SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

2190 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10027

www.salem-harlem.org

Salem United Methodist Church was founded in 1881 as a mission of St. Mark’s Methodist Episcopal Church. They are a multi-ethnic and intergenerational community of faith reaching out locally and globally in the name of Jesus Christ.

