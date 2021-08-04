Dallas County moves COVID-19 threat level to red following "frightening trajectory" of cases

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9cva_0bI48lRf00
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Unsplash

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced late Tuesday that the county has increased its COVID-19 threat level to red. This unanimous decision to revert to red was made after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

A red-level threat is the worst of the spectrum and suggests that there is a high risk of community transmission. Needless to say, Dallas County residents are advised to stay home and avoid mass gatherings as much as possible. According to Dallas County’s guidelines for the red level, residents should only travel for essential needs.

With a new, airborne delta variant plaguing the region, hospitalizations and cases have experienced a huge uptick recently.

In an official press release, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,132 new coronavirus cases in Dallas County within the last three days.

Of the new cases, 1,949 were confirmed and 183 were probable. The numbers raise the county’s overall case total to 319,839, including 274,149 confirmed and 45,690 probable. The death toll is 4,211.

The data certainly justifies the decision to flag Dallas County as red and may prompt residents to get vaccinated, which has been a struggle in Texas according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“Dallas County and Texas substantially lag national averages for vaccination rates,” Jenkins said in a tweet Tuesday night.

According to the state, a mere 52.6% of the county’s eligible population 12 and older are fully vaccinated. As the average number of new daily cases in the county for the last two weeks climbs to nearly 700, the push for vaccinations grows stronger.

Vaccinations aren't full proof, though, and the guidelines of the red-level threat label set by Dallas County highly recommends that residents also wear masks. Due to the removal of the mask mandate by Texas governor Greg Abbott, the use of masks cannot be required, so the recommendations of the Dallas County Health and Human Services is nothing more than a concerned suggestion.

Still, with cases surging over the last few weeks, residents should heed their warning. Everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, should mask up before departing the house.

Officials say vaccinated people should now wear a mask in all indoor public settings and in outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible. For non-vaccinated individuals, officials suggest extremely minimal public exposure accompanied by mask use.

With all of North Texas deemed as a 'high-transmission area by the CDC, residents can never be too careful as they seek ways to avoid getting sick. Expect things to slow down a bit in the area as people look to steer clear of the deadly virus.

Hopefully, just as they did in March, Dallas County is able to transition back to the safer, orange-level threat after only a couple of weeks in the red. Without a definitive timeline, though, residents should prepare for the worst and take the proper steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_33cca391c7fe365e185a00b9455387c4.blob

I write about Dallas and Collin County sports, politics, interesting people, and environmental issues. I strive to shine a light on issues that are still in the dark and help to give a voice to the voiceless

Dallas, TX
17 followers
Loading

More from Jalyn Smoot

Dallas, TX

Dallas proposed city budget tops $4 billion. Here's how they plan to spend it

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax unveiled a proposed $4.35B city budget Saturday, which outlines funding for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The budget outlines how taxpayer dollars and federal funds will be allocated, putting a heavy emphasis on public safety.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dirty Bird, CHROMA to headline live show at award-winning Dallas venue Ruins

This Saturday, Good Shows LLC will host live music performances in downtown Dallas. The live event division of Good Game Talent, Good Shows looks to live up to its name this weekend.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Rooftop Cinema Club outdoor movie screenings tops list of Dallas hotspots this summer

Summer Series at Dallas Heritage VillageRooftop Cinema Club. As the summer swings into full gear and mask mandates are slowly repealed, people have been eager for opportunities to shop, dine, and relax outdoors. Following a year of stay-at-home orders, nearly everyone has been itching to return to life beyond the four walls and soak up the sun.Read full story
Texas State

President Biden Disappointed by Texas Judge’s decision to end DACA, Plans to Appeal

TEXAS- Last Friday, a Texas judge ruled that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program designed to prevent the deportation of immigrants brought to the U.S as children, was unlawfully constructed. The ruling stated that those who are already enrolled in the program and have work permits are safe, but declared that DACA would no longer be accepting new applicants.Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Maverick stars Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki set to grace NBA 2K cover

Dallas Maverick stars Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki set to grace NBA 2K cover. For the first time in the 22-year history of the NBA 2k video game franchise, a Dallas Maverick is set to grace the cover. In fact, the Mavericks are breaking their decade-spanning 2k cover drought.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy