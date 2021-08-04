Dallas County moves COVID-19 threat level to red following "frightening trajectory" of cases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Unsplash

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced late Tuesday that the county has increased its COVID-19 threat level to red. This unanimous decision to revert to red was made after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

A red-level threat is the worst of the spectrum and suggests that there is a high risk of community transmission. Needless to say, Dallas County residents are advised to stay home and avoid mass gatherings as much as possible. According to Dallas County’s guidelines for the red level, residents should only travel for essential needs.

With a new, airborne delta variant plaguing the region, hospitalizations and cases have experienced a huge uptick recently.

In an official press release, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,132 new coronavirus cases in Dallas County within the last three days.

Of the new cases, 1,949 were confirmed and 183 were probable. The numbers raise the county’s overall case total to 319,839, including 274,149 confirmed and 45,690 probable. The death toll is 4,211.

The data certainly justifies the decision to flag Dallas County as red and may prompt residents to get vaccinated, which has been a struggle in Texas according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“Dallas County and Texas substantially lag national averages for vaccination rates,” Jenkins said in a tweet Tuesday night.

According to the state, a mere 52.6% of the county’s eligible population 12 and older are fully vaccinated. As the average number of new daily cases in the county for the last two weeks climbs to nearly 700, the push for vaccinations grows stronger.

Vaccinations aren't full proof, though, and the guidelines of the red-level threat label set by Dallas County highly recommends that residents also wear masks. Due to the removal of the mask mandate by Texas governor Greg Abbott, the use of masks cannot be required, so the recommendations of the Dallas County Health and Human Services is nothing more than a concerned suggestion.

Still, with cases surging over the last few weeks, residents should heed their warning. Everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, should mask up before departing the house.

Officials say vaccinated people should now wear a mask in all indoor public settings and in outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible. For non-vaccinated individuals, officials suggest extremely minimal public exposure accompanied by mask use.

With all of North Texas deemed as a 'high-transmission area by the CDC, residents can never be too careful as they seek ways to avoid getting sick. Expect things to slow down a bit in the area as people look to steer clear of the deadly virus.

Hopefully, just as they did in March, Dallas County is able to transition back to the safer, orange-level threat after only a couple of weeks in the red. Without a definitive timeline, though, residents should prepare for the worst and take the proper steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.