Dirty Bird, CHROMA to headline live show at award-winning Dallas venue Ruins

This Saturday, Good Shows LLC will host live music performances in downtown Dallas. The live event division of Good Game Talent, Good Shows looks to live up to its name this weekend.

Headlined by Dirty Bird and CHROMA, the concert will take place at the notorious Dallas venue Ruins.

Despite its destructive-sounding title, Ruins is still relatively new. Ruins and the Limbo Room, where all the musical performances are held, including this Saturday's Good Shows event, opened in 2018.

Just four short years after opening its doors, Ruins has quickly established itself as one of the premier locations to enjoy live music in North Texas. The bar-restaurant-music venue has quickly compiled quite the award collection in only a few years of business.

Ruins was voted the Best Live Music Venue and Best New Restaurant by the Dallas Observer in 2019. That same year, the newly-built venue was voted the Best Place to Catch a Local Band by D-Magazine.

After a relatively quiet past year due to COVID ruling out live shows, Ruins is back and once again ready to host late-night escapades. This Saturday, there is no better venue for the GGT event to occur.

Like Ruins, Dirty Bird and CHROMA have also been on a COVID-imposed live show hiatus over the past year. Since mask mandates are being repealed and vaccinations are providing a sense of safety, though, music festivals and events have promptly picked up where they left off.

With the return of shows, GGT was eager to satisfy the music craving gripping the city. In their first event in over a year, Good Shows is expected to sell out the award-winning venue for what should be an unforgettable night of musical exhibitions- making it an ideal outing for the NewsBreak #SummerBucketList campaign.

Dallas musician and lyricist P.P Megan Burch

First to the stage will be Dallas-born rapper P.P. Known best for the emphasis he places on wordplay and his lyrical flexibility, P.P should feel like a jolt of lightning to jumpstart the show.

He usually carries contagiously high energy and seeing as this is his first set in a while, P.P will be performing no holds barred.

"P.P is one of the most energetic performers I've ever seen," said Jonathan Olmos, founder of Good Game Talent, during a Zoom meeting with me. "On stage, he is like a wrecking ball of energy."

A wrecking ball is an adequate way to describe the Dallas native's appearance as well. P.P is built more like a collegiate running back than a rapper. His muscular frame is impossible to ignore, especially when thrown around the stage during his alternative hip-hop sets. Look for him to set the tone in the Limbo Room on Saturday.

CHROMA members posed outside a jazz lounge Ashley Maldonado

Next to perform will be the talented music group CHROMA.

CHROMA’s unique ability to seamlessly blend American indie hip-hop with Latino musical influences has quickly garnered them a following. Led by artists Bleu Santan, Kalid Abdul, and POLITO, CHROMA is quickly becoming a local fan favorite.

Arriving on the scene in 2017, the Dallas natives groove to the beat of their own drum and plan to do the same this Saturday at the Ruins.

CHROMA on the set of their 'Lemonade' music video Good Game Talent

The group is expected to perform songs from their mixtape The Year of the Puma, but may also dazzle the crowd with tracks from their second project Primavera- a collaboration album they created with trending Dallas pop star and fellow GGT artist A-Wall.

Regardless of which part of their discography they decide to pull from, the CHROMA set is sure to leave a lasting impression on the soon-to-be sellout crowd.

Dirty Bird performing at a live show Chris Robinson

Lastly, to close the show, Dirty Bird will rock the crowd with his 90s-inspired house music. Sans vocals, Dirty Bird typically captivates the crowd with his skills as a DJ.

His music eludes a specific genre and can only be described as groovy and rhythmic. His songs are very soulful and it is hard not to want to dance when listening to his work.

Born in New York, Dirty Bird, also lovingly known as Gum, is the only non-Dallas native performing on this card. Don't be fooled, though, he is no stranger to performing on the road and is the perfect main event for the show at Ruins. Look for him to put an exclamation mark on what is shaping up to be an unforgettable musical experience.

Limited seating is still available as of this writing but tickets for the show are going fast. If you are interested in attending, tickets to the event can be purchased from the official Good Game Talent website.

Doors will open at 5:00 PM and the event will end around 8:30 PM. For any questions regarding the show please contact GoodGameTalent.com/contact

