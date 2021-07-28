Newly Opened The Haunted House Restaurant Only Taking Online Reservations

spooky Namen Krocmerek

If you want to have a spooky good time at a new hotspot, you better have an online reservation. Customers from all over Northeast Ohio are coming to dine at the new The Haunted House Restaurant. However, with the demand being so high, the The Haunted House Restaurant has had to make some changes.

On Saturday, customers were seen lined up outside of the restaurant, waiting patiently for their chance to dine at the new local hot spot.

The restaurant—which features memorabilia and promotional items from Ghostbusters, Pennywise from the Stephen King thriller It, Jason from Friday the 13th, and more—has been so busy and seen so many customers flocking to visit the restaurant, that it is now only taking online reservations via Open Table.

"At this time, we would like to apologize in advance for any delays or inconveniences as we are all working hard to make sure that our customer’s experiences are professional and memorable," The Haunted House Restaurant management team said in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone who has supported our newly opened restaurant and those who have traveled from near and far to experience The Haunted House Restaurant."

If you haven't heard of this restaurant before, it just opened on this week on Tuesday. The menu features many fun and twisted scary favorites.

For example, you can enjoy a variety of foods with a scary twist. For example, The Twilight is a crispy black waffle with cream cheese whipped topping and sticky fried chicken wings. If you're wanting something a little less spicy and you're in the mood for something sweet, you could go for the Shaggy. The Shaggy is granola encrusted banana pudding french toast that is stuffed with bananas and whipped topping, on a bed of crème anglaise custard and caramel sauce. It's safe to say that even Shaggy himself (and Scooby Doo too of course) would gobble that one up.

Speaking of Scooby, here's one of the most popular appetizers: Scooby Snacks. This plate is made of nachos with pulled chicken, wontons, sweet chili queso, chipotle Pico, and Asian guacamole on top. If you'd like something lighter, you could go with a salad. The Salad on Haunting Hill includes a house Salad, with a romaine wedge, smoked blue cheese, marinated, charred onion, thick cut bacon, grippo egg, and cucumber rose.

There are also other entrees, appetizers, salads, desserts and even adult drinks available. The Haunted Bowl Drinks are 31.99 and made for sharing with a few people. For example, the Creepy Crawler Mojito includes rum,mint Leaves, lime juice,Triple Sec, strawberry kiwi juice, and tonic.

The Haunted House Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

The Haunted House Restaurant is located at 13463 Cedar Road and South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To make a reservation, just click here.