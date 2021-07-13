Visit The Last Arthur Treacher's In The Country

food Image Courtesy of Arthur Treachers Facebook Page

Want to see a piece of history? The last standing Arthur Treacher's Restaurant in the nation is found on 833 State Rd in Cuyahoga falls. To celebrate this, a few weeks ago, Don Walters, Mayor of Cuyahoga falls declared June 30 as Arthur Treacher's day.

For many people in the northeast Ohio area, the fish, chips, chicken and hush puppies from Arthur Treacher's holds a special place in their hearts. Beginning in the 1960 the fast-food chain has been frying up fish and chips, even at one point boasting over 800 locations.

“Arthur Treacher's is a cornerstone in a lot of the fast foods, and it’s just not there, “ said Chis Tarter, a die-hard Arthur Treacher's fan. The longtime supporter says it’s a shame to see all of the different restaurants closing down.

Mayor Walters says he agrees which is why he wants to recognize the last standing fish and chips location. “Well this is a huge deal, I’ve been here my whole life I grew up with Arthur Treacher's, and to know that it’s the only one in the whole country is amazing,” says Don Walters, Mayor of Cuyahoga falls.

And for Ben it’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle, even calling himself “the original fry cook. He says there is a nostalgic feel to Arthur Treacher's that has not changed since 1969. Ben Victoria's career has spanned more than five decades. Victoria says that as long as his health hold up, he will continue to fry fish for as long as possible, even if it means holding down the last standing Arthur Treacher's location in the nation.

You can still enjoy Arthur Treacher's today at this specific location in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information about hours and the menu, you can visit the official Facebook page for this location here.

Here are a couple reviews for this specific restaurant.

Over a decade ago Arthur Treacher‘s moved into an old Wendy’s location in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio and they’re still going strong. One of only two locations that I know of locally walking into the restaurants like going back in time. Their fish taste like it’s 1972 but fresh their french fries are perfectly crispy And their hush puppies are “hush puppies” In all their breaded goodness. Shawn B.

I recently travelled from Cleveland to canton to view a show at the Canton Museum of Art. Since I have not left my house often during the COVID months, I decided to extend the trip by taking a detour through Cuyahoga Falls on my way back to find the Arthur Treacher's. So glad I did - the food was fresh, hot and tasty. I opted for the chicken, which I love! Marianne M.

What is your favorite thing about Arthur Treacher's?