Akron Library Introduces New Mind, Body & Sole Program

This summer the Akron Summit County Library wants you to make reading and exercise a part of your regular routine. In fact, the more you read and exercise, the more likely you are to win prizes as well. Reading and exercise have the power to brighten your spirit, stimulate your imagination, and improve your health. Why is the library doing this? It has been shown that reading actually strengthens your brain. For example, researchers have confirmed that reading involves a complex network of circuits and signals in the brain. As your reading ability matures, those networks also get stronger and more sophisticated.

So, on that note, the Mind, Body & Sole 2021 is a reading/wellness experience that is open to the entire family no matter how young or old the members are. Let's be honest: you’re more likely to read and exercise if it’s convenient--Mind, Body & Sole is so easy, it practically runs itself.

You can read and move every day to earn fun incentives at the 10-day, 26-day, 40-day, and 50-day milestones. On your online form or paper exercise log, record each day you participate in a movement activity—running, walking, bicycling, hiking, yoga, exploring, outside play, gardening, and more. Even physical therapy counts. When you have reached 26 days of exercise AND 26 days of reading, you will receive a Mind, Body, & Sole T-shirt (plus a free book for youth participants), and also have the chance to be entered into a grand prize drawing too.

You can register for this program at read.akronlibrary.org or at your nearest Akron-Summit County Public Library location, and receive your Mind, Body & Sole reading/exercise log. Now you’re ready to get started!

Through the end of July, you can check off each day you read on your reading log. As you reach reading milestones, you will be rewarded with fun incentives and be entered into drawings for great prizes.

On your online or paper exercise log, record each day you participate in an activity: running, walking, bicycling, hiking, yoga, exploring, outside play, gardening, and more. Even physical therapy counts. When you have reached 26 days of exercise AND 26 days of reading, you will receive a Mind, Body & Sole T-shirt (plus a free book for youths), and have the chance to be entered into our Grand Prize Drawing.

Reading books benefits both your physical and mental health. And don't forget that these benefits can actually last a lifetime. Please consider participating with your loved ones in this fun, free program. It's a great way to become healthier and have a great time doing it too.

