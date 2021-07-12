Tay Conti posts new photo shoot images on social media

Jake Skudder

Tay ContiAEW

AEW star Tay Conti has taken to social media to post new ‘inspirational’ photos for her fans and followers online. The member of the Dark Order released the photos on Instagram with the caption “celebrate yourself. Nobody knows what it takes to be you.”

The Dark Order member left WWE in April 2020, and she noted that WWE released her as part of the budget cuts for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tay Conti would then join All Elite Wrestling in August 2020, participating in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw and teaming with Anna Jay. 

Tay Conti in AEW

The duo would make it all the way to the semi-finals, where they would eventually lose against Ivelisse and Diamante. Conti then received a contract from The Dark Order on August 26 episode of AEW Dynamite to join the group, which she accepted.

Arguably the biggest moments of Tay Conti’s AEW career thus far came in early 2021, when she faced NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb for the title. Conti would lose the match, but subsequently she would get the opportunity in the following weeks to face AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

Tay Conti would lose to Shida, but her popularity amongst AEW fans has grown exponentially since then, along with the other members of The Dark Order following the untimely passing of Jon Huber/Brodie Lee. As of now the former WWE NXT Superstar has remained fairly lowkey on Dynamite, appearing sporadically.

