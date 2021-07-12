Mandy Rose drops new modelling shot on Instagram

Jake Skudder

Mandy RoseWWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose has released a new modelling shot on her personal Instagram page. The tag team partner of Dana Brooke posted the image to a huge reaction from her 2.8 million followers on the social media platform.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were expected to continue their feud with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. However these plans may have changed due to the call up from NXT of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

The Dana/Mandy vs Nia/Shayna feud looked like it would be continuing, however Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox debuted on this past week’s episode of SmackDown and defeated the Tag Champs in a non-title match, so it isn’t clear where Dana and Mandy sit in terms of the storyline.

Mandy Rose lights up Instagram

There’s a good chance that WWE will be booking a multi-team match for the Money In The Bank PPV, with Rose & Dana being involved against Nia Jax/Shayna Baszler and Tegan Nox/Shotzi Blackheart.

There’s no concrete plans that have been made public regarding the blonde haired tag team, but Dana and Mandy do have many fans backstage and the company are keen to keep using them strongly on WWE programming.

There is no plans to break up the team, although Mandy is seen by some backstage in WWE to be a potential megastar going forward akin to the likes of Trish Stratus.

You can check out the new modelling image of Mandy Rose via the Instagram embed below:

FighterFans is the next big combat sports vertical, dedicated to coverage across Pro Wrestling, MMA and Boxing and headed up by the team behind GPFans, FootballCritic and FootballTransfers. The editorial team, fronted by Editor in Chief Jake Skudder, boast 8 years of content writing and journalistic experience. FighterFans is built on integrity, professionalism and written prowess, edging ahead of the competition by ensuring that everything you see posted on the site is legitimate, fact checked and relevant.

