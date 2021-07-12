Ronda Rousey Reacts To Conor McGregor Losing at UFC 264

Jake Skudder

Former WWE Superstar and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media to react to the ending of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier from Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view event.

McGregor vs Poirier was the main event of the card and finished between the first and second rounds due to a doctor stoppage on behalf of McGregor.

After showing the replay, it was clear that McGregor had broken either his ankle or foot, with his left foot making a horrible snap as it returned to the canvas following a punch.

Following the confirmation of the loss, Conor McGregor proceeded to fire verbal shots at Poirier and his wife, saying again that she was ‘in his DMs.’

Ronda Rousey on Conor McGregor

It was clear that McGregor was trying to hype up a fourth fight between the two rivals, and Ronda Rousey praised the Notorious One for thinking on his feet (pun intended) to go into promo mode so quickly after losing.

“I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight @TheNotoriousMMA” Ronda Rousey wrote on Twitter. “I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you.”

Ronda Rousey’s status as a WWE Superstar is still up in the air after she announced she was pregnant earlier this year, however the likes of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have said that she will return at some point in the future for the RAW brand.

Conor McGregor himself recently underwent surgery for the injuries sustained against Dustin Poirier, he will likely be out of action until at least the Summer of 2022, although whether he returns to the cage or boxing remains to be seen.

