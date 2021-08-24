University of Saint Thomas to declare two founding directors of the new McNair advisory board

HOUSTON, TX - George Joseph and Zawadi Bryant are the founding directors of the new Mcnair advisory board. Zawadi Bryant is the president of Acute Care Pediatrics at Mednax, whereas George Joseph is the CEO of Common Bond Bistro & bakery. These two individuals have similar objectives with the UST's McNair Center for Free Enterprise & Entrepreneurship, which launched the advisory board. The following are brief descriptions of the two founding directors.

George Joseph

After overcoming his drug problems, in 1983, George moved to Houston to apply as a chemical dependency counselor for a recovery center. As a result of Joseph's business intelligence, he was able to sell the Right Step, a company he bought from his financially troubled employer, in 2012. Soon after, he established Positive Recovery Centers, a drug rehabilitation clinic with sites throughout Texas. https://www.instagram.com/georgej1981/

And then, by 2019, Joseph is the CEO and owner of

after contributing his ideas to the café. Regarding his appointment as one of the founding directors, he expressed that he wanted to start a change, particularly for minorities and women. While he is grateful for his mentor, Joseph believed that giving his entrepreneur insight into Houston's community can variously assist them in life.

After Zawadi Bryant worked some seemingly unconnected occupations, she found her way in founding and running a network of pediatric urgent care facilities. Her career as a manufacturing engineer began at Hewlett-Packard in managing the delivery of servers to global markets. She changed her rich experience in management to healthcare entrepreneurship.

Furthermore,

remembered her mentor once said that she needs to view challenges as openings and work together to create something unique. Entrepreneurship, she believed, would be a significant factor in closing the wealth gap for racial minorities and would continue to expand as more people find alternatives to earn money. Bryant also noticed that people resorted to entrepreneurship when they lost their occupations. The health of the economy depends on the ability of people to create money in many ways.

