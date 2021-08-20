University of St. Thomas holds specialized Mandarin Chinese language training for HPD

NeONBRAND/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - On August 4, the University of St. Thomas held a class of 2022 for Specialized Mandarin Chinese language training attended by 28 Houston police officers at the HPD Southwest Substation.

Over the past three years, there are 33 officers who attended this training and got the chance to have the scholarship to complete one-week internships in Taiwan. The training is also certified by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for continuing professional education credit.

This program is a partnership between UST, the Houston Police Department, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston with the support of a five-year Taiwan Studies Grant.

As the master instructor of this program, Jade Rush keeps developing the curriculum and create an interactive and creative learning environment. She's extremely excited and honored to be involved in this program. Rush said this year's class is enthusiastic to learn both language and Chinese culture.

Initially, Dr. Hans Stockton, director of the Taiwan & East Asia Studies Program, established the training program along with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston’s Education Division.

Stockton said that learning the Chinese language will be helpful for the police officer to go for the extra mile to better serve, protect, and build good relations with Houston’s Chinese-speaking communities.

Andrea Yang, director of the Education Division at TECO Houston who has worked closely with Dr. Stockton stated this is the first course in the U.S. to support language skills improvement for better communication between police officers and the community.

Considering the Houston Metro Area is also the home to the 9th largest Asian-American community in the U.S., about 87,000 Houstonians are Chinese language speakers.

