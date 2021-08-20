University of Houston School of Art and Public Art UHS host new program to support local emerging artists

John Crozier/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - University of School Art and Public Art UHS work together to help local emerging artists exhibit their work in a public setting through a new program named YardWorks.

The first talented artist who got to showcase his work is Rontaye “Tay” Butler, UH'19 from the photography and digital media program. Butler's work was created in 2019, entitled “We Are Still Searching…”. It's on display until December at the Louise J. Moran Fine Arts Courtyard at the UH Fine Arts building and next to the Blaffer Art Museum.

Therefore, Butler has prepared to fabricate and transform his work for the YardWorks to make it durable.

The background story of Butler's work is inspired by the Great Migration of six million African Americans, from about 1916 to 1970. They traveled from the rural South to the cities of the North, Midwest, and West.

“We Are Still Searching…” depicts the situation when they are busy looking for a home. Through his art, Butler wants to commemorate those times where Greyhound buses and cars were traveling all the way from north to south, south to Midwest, and east to west.

Visitors can also relive the moment by scanning a QR code that allows you to listen to a sound collage of changing stations including commercials, interviews, and music from different eras as if you're traveling back in time.

María C. Gaztambide, Public Art UHS director and chief curator explained that YardWork opens new opportunities for selected artists who want to exhibit their work and connect with Public Art’s curators, School of Art faculty, and other public art practitioners. The selection will be based on their concept development, fabrication to installation.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.