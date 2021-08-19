Houston Mayor's Office Director joins U.S. AbilityOne Commission to serve the disability community

Gabe Cazares, Director of the Mayor's Office Gabe Cazares/City of Houston

HOUSTON, TX - On August 13, Houston Mayor's Office Director, Gabe Zacares is appointed by Presiden Biden to join U.S. AbilityOne Commission among four private citizen commissioners.

The commission is responsible to support the employment of more than 42,000 individuals who are blind or have significant disabilities.

Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his gratitude to Presiden Biden for acknowledging the power of the Houston community. He also believes that Gabe Cazares is someone who is willing to go the extra mile to address disability issues that happen among 215,000 Houstonians with disabilities.

It is such an honor for Cazares to serve on the commission. Throughout his professional career, Cazares has been focusing on improving the social welfare of people with blindness and other disabilities, including education, employment, and civic engagement.

Cazares highlighted that the government should encourage the recruitment, retention, and promotion of workers with disabilities in all industries.

It's a privilege for him to be able to work under Mayor Sylvester Turner's leadership to achieve the commission's goals. Therefore, he strives to share his expertise at a national level to keep serving Houston's disability community.

Initially, U.S. Ability One Commission built this program in 1983 and consists of 11 federal agencies representative and four private citizens. The Commission operates through 2 central nonprofit agencies and a network of 500 nonprofit agencies in communities, also supplied products and services to the Federal Governmental for almost $4 billion in 2020.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.