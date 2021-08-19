University of Houston-Victoria launches new community program focusing on mental health issues

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - University of Houston-Victoria is recently offering a new and free community program to improve both the mental and physical health of individuals in the Crossroads.

The program is named Getting Better, Together funded by a previous grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas who are also funding the Victoria Alliance Against Chronic Kidney Disease program a couple of years ago.

There are 200 participants who can join the virtual program to address common mental health issues, such as stress, anxiety, loneliness, and depression.

Sheena Payne, BCBSTX’s director of Community Investments highlighted the impact of pandemic COVID-19 has increased the mental health issues to the Texans. Therefore, it's essential to address this problem by initiating behavioral health care. UHV is also recognized this effort will be helpful to provide accessible resources for mental health treatment.

Brent Lang, UHV assistant professor of psychology also acknowledged that COVID-19 has been worsening these issues. Furthermore, UHV will be partnering with Gulf Bend Center and the Victoria County Public Health Department to offer the program to residents of Victoria, Calhoun, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca and Jackson counties.

The program aims to help people in identifying the signs and symptoms of stress, also how their mental health can affect their physical health and vice versa. By going through effective methods, hopefully, they can know how to manage it.

This year-long virtual program will be held biweekly. Initially, there will be a participant survey to find out their level of physical health and they will focus on improving mental health, including stress management, and join group therapy sessions.

Additionally, the program will offer a lot of resources to help participants aware of their physical health by tracking their nutrition and physical activity. They will also receive personalized nutrition and physical activity plan as well as free Fitbit, an activity tracker in form of fitness bands, smartwatches, and accessories.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.