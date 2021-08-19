Texas Children's Hospital suggests steps to treat children with respiratory illness

Vitolda Klein/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - This summer, Texas Children's Hospital has noticed the unusual increasing numbers of children experience fever, runny noses, nasal congestion, and coughing.

Although most of the children have mild and cold symptoms and can recover in two weeks, some children may be at risk. Especially those younger than 2 years old who were born prematurely or have chronic medical illnesses such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, kidney and liver disorders, and many more.

Therefore, parents are responsible to be aware and take early actions on how to treat them.

1) Medications

For fever and pain, parents are suggested to give them acetaminophen such as Tylenol and ibuprofen, such as Motrin for infants and children of all ages. However, fever-reducing medications are prohibited for babies less than two months without prior consultation from a pediatrician.

Additionally, nonprescription medications for cold and cough are highly prohibited to treat infants and children less than six years of age. Other alternatives are saltwater sprays, suction bulbs/syringes/aspirators, and cool mist humidifiers.

2) Homecare

Mostly, cold shows mild symptoms so they can recover by themselves. As long as your child is active in doing their daily activities, such as playing, watching TV, sleeping, taking medications, and drinking enough water, it is safe to care for your children at home.

3) When to go to the pediatrician

If your children show prolonged or worsening symptoms, such as high temperature detected for over 101 (if younger than four months), has a fever for more than five days, cough or breathing difficulty, and constant vomiting and poor appetite, it's better to take them to the medical care suggested by their pediatrician.

4) When to go to the emergency center

Parents should seek emergency center's medical care if the following symptoms happen:

- Difficulty breathing (fast breathing or trouble breathing)

- Constant vomiting

- Dehydration (no tears with crying, dry lips, and mouth, no urination in more than 8 hours, not waking up or interacting)

- Pale/blue skin color

- Abnormal or altered behavior

- Severe pain

