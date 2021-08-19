Texas License to Carry class, Constitutional Carry workshop on August 21, 28

Thomas Def/Unsplash

FORTH WORTH, TX — Defensive Solutions of Texas will be hosting a Texas License to Carry class and Constitutional Carry information workshop at 6054 East Lancaster Ave., Ft. Worth, on Saturday, August 21 and 28.

The class will cover the permitless carry bill or the Texas Firearms Carry Act of 2021, which will come into effect from September 1, 2021. DPS instructors will deliver a lecture discussing criminal and civil courts, non-violent dispute solutions, street violence, use of force/deadly force, along with gun-related real-life stories and insights that could potentially save one's life.

The Constitutional Carry information workshop will cover who, where and how one can legally carry a gun, Castle Doctrine laws in Texas, interactions with police when carrying a gun, gun safety and storage, the difference between Constitutional Carry and the old law.

Please note that to participate, you must bring a handgun (.22 caliber or larger) and ammunition (at least 50 rounds). If you have no access to a gun, the organizer can rent you one for $35 (cash only, ammo included). Firing lessons will be supervised by an NRA range officer and a DPS instructor.

Please also note that this is not a beginner class. As a prerequisite, you are expected to know how to operate and shoot a handgun safely. If you are a novice, the organizer offers shooting lessons (including gun rental) for $89 should you wish to participate.

LTC-100 form will be issued to participants upon successful completion of the class. A $22 range fee must be prepaid before registering. To secure your spot, visit here.

