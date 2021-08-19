Five spots for space photo ops in Houston

Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - When it comes to space, Houston is the ideal city to bring you closer to space's history and art pieces. Grab your camera and collect your best shots in these five space photo ops in Houston.

1) James Turrell’s Twilight Epiphany Skyspace

Suzanne Deal Booth Centennial Pavilion, Houston, TX 77005

This is one of the iconic spots at Rice University to take your Instagram-worthy photos. The pyramid-shaped architecture is designed by James Turrel who set the LED lights soaring to the ceiling alongside the earth’s constant state of revolution around the star, turn them into an enjoyable combination of color, especially when the sun sets in the evening.

2) Tranquility Park

400 Rusk St, Houston, TX 77002

Take yourself travel back in time to see the Lunar Footprints, it is American Astronaut Neil Armstrong's famous booted footprint on bronze sculpture when he was at the Moon’s Tranquillity Base as he left the lunar lander on July 20, 1969. You'll see around the footprints, saying “One small step for a man – One giant leap for mankind.”

3) Shake Shack Montrose

1002 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Get a quick stop at Shake Shack for its Space Bear Mural, created by Michael C. Rodriguez, and take a photograph. For a bonus, you can also go inside and fill your tummy with its signature burgers menu.

4) “Space City” Mural at Rice Village

Amherst St, Houston, TX 77005

Another work of art from Michael C. Rodriguez, depicting a female astronaut with the Houston skyline. It’s located on Amherst by the stairs near SusieCakes and Shake Shack in Rice Village.

5) Minute Maid Park

501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

If you're heading to the ballpark to cheer for the Astros, make sure to check out the Neil Armstrong statue with his iconic space suit and spend few minutes taking pictures of it.

