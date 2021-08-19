Houston Community College hosts virtual reality summer camp to give youths hands-on experience

stem.T4L/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - In June, Houston Community College has hosted STEM Summer Virtual Reality Camp at the HCC West Loop campus to learn how to build, control, and interact within a virtual reality environment.

Among 40 middle and high-school students who attended the summer camp, there is Eeleojo Ukwenya, 11, from Sugar Land Middle School. He shared about his first time building and navigating a virtual room. Although it was weird at first, along the way, he was amazed at what he can do.

Another one is Khavian Nguyen, 14, a Kerr High School freshman who had a wonderful experience in using the Oculus headset to control the surroundings. By creating the virtual room, she saw it as a space to be creative.

Raymond "Mitch" Keller, professor of cybersecurity and networking at HCC Southwest said as a start, the students learned basic VR skills including "building blocks for careers in all facets of virtual reality".

He also highlighted that VR jobs are highly needed in many fields such as health care, law enforcement, manufacturing, and other fields requiring safety training.

This summer camp gives students the opportunity to see new technologies that are available for them to explore, so they can decide if they are interested in pursuing these skills in their career path.

Initially, HCC launched the VR program in spring 2020, following the opening of the VR lab at the HCC West Loop campus in partnership with MACE Virtual Labs.

The former motion-capture lab transformed into a VR lab, equipped with VR necessities and motion-activated car-driving simulators, where the students are allowed to have a look around the VR Lab during the summer camp.

