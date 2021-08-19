Best Mental Health Therapists In Houston

Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TX - This challenging and ongoing pandemic situation is definitely a hard time for everyone. And there are probably some problems in life that you find difficult to handle on your own. Take it easy, we've gathered the 3 best mental therapists in Houston that are ready to put you at ease.

1. Malaty Therapist

This therapy service has been serving the Houston community with its best service in proving permanent and immediate solutions for their problems. Malaty Therapist has 14 licensed professional therapists who use different approaches in dealing with every client to make sure they are completely aware of each problem and need of the clients.

They offer counseling services for teens, young adults, and families to help them cope with emotional and behavioral problems. You can get a new and supportive partnership that will allow your personal development with Malaty Therapist.

Location: 9545 Katy Fwy, Suite 425, Houston

2. Modern Therapy

Since 2015, Modern Therapy has committed to offering a unique space and service for Houstonians to gain new and deepen their insights into a better life. On its official website, Modern Therapy claimed that you can open up your life in fulfilling and beautiful ways when you give yourself the chance to reflect and learn on your own.

In striving their mission, they have been working with working parent, CEO, lawyer, editor, trader, engineer, dreamer, and general. Modern Therapy will provide you with supports and ways to move through the hands-on challenges. You can also have a free 15-minute phone consultation with them. Modern Therapy currently offering online therapy services for its clients.

Location: 1502 Sawyer Street, #234, Houston

3. Mosaic Tree Counseling

The main purpose of this complete mental restoration and balance center is to provide children, parents, and foster families unique customized psychotherapy services. Mosaic Tree Counseling has been striving to meet all of its client's needs and has been dedicated to offering specialized rehabilitation services.

They specialize in mindfulness, cognitive, family, anger management, behavioral, psycho-educational therapy, and school-based therapy.

Location: 2600 Gessner Road, #203, Houston

