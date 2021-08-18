Top 3 Houston Recreation Centers

Maria Orlova/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - There are some recreation centers where you can do fun activities and sports around Houston. From basketball and volleyball court, sand volleyball, swimming pool, cardio room, to dance and treadmills, here are the top three recreation centers in the city that you should check out.

1. UTHealth Auxiliary Entreprises Recreation Center

As a part of the University of Texas Health Science Center, Auxiliary Enterprises has been dedicated to providing its customers with the best service. Their recreation center offers plenty of facilities for recreational and athletic activities including table tennis, basketball, pickleball and sand volleyball, courts for racquetball, cardiovascular equipment, and free equipment for strength training.

This center has a purpose to maintain a healthy work-life balance of the Houston community by providing equipment, facilities, and fitness programs. Their fitness programs include group fitness classes, team and individual reactional sports, seasonal swimming lessons, personal training, certification courses, motivational and incentive programs.

Location: 1832 West Road, Houston

2. Gibbs Recreation and Wellness Center

Situated at Rice University, this rec center has been committed to encouraging a healthy lifestyle for the campus community and all of the Houstonians. In promoting the wide benefits of physical activities, Gibbs Recreation and Wellness Center provides various recreational services and programs such as an Olympic-sized competition pool, cardio, and weight room.

The center offers lifelong summer youth and physical activity programs that allow the theoretical and practical learning of various sports and physical activities. There are more than 300 outdoor trips provided by this center every year.

Location: 6100 Main Street, Houston

3. Fonde Recreation Center

Designed by the most futuristic mid-century architecture firms in Houston —MacKie and Kamrath, this center is a great and unique recreation center in the city. For some of the local best basketball players, Fonde Recreation Center is a home practice court.

This center features an 8,192 square foot gymnasium, state-of-the-art weight room, exercise room, space for crafts classes and senior activities, lockers, and showers. They also provide fitness equipment like a universal gym, free weights, treadmills, bicycles, and dumbbells.

Location: 110 Sabine, Houston

