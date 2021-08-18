Top Limousine Services in Houston

Regös Környei/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Whether you are looking for a luxury limousine to celebrate a special occasion or to come to a fancy restaurant, you definitely want a high-quality limo service, right? Here are the top 3 limo services you can hire in the city.

1. Blue Star Limousine

Since its establishment in 2010, this luxury car hire has been offering the Houston community its best cars and services. As a renowned limo service company, Blue Star Limousine has extensive experience in providing high-end transportations ranging from stretch limos to SUVs.

This company specializes in limousines, weddings, airport transfers, proms, bachelor parties, and shuttle busses. You can find the latest model party bus with new facilities that carry up to 28 passengers in this company. Blue Star Limousine also offers valuable party bus packages.

Location: 6776 Southwest Freeway, Suite 190, Houston

2. Onyx Limousine Service

This fully insured and licensed luxury car service has served the industry for 23 years. With its reliable vehicles and excellent service, Onyx Limousine Service has been a well-reputed transportation company in Houston.

They have experienced drivers that ready to provide their best services for corporate travelers' needs, large groups arriving and departing the city for corporate agendas. Onyx Limousine Service will monitor all arrival flights in Houston and provide additional personnel to coordinate and assist large group arrivals for their corporate meetings or conferences.

This company also limousine packages for the memorable bachelor and bachelorette party experience.

Location: 3811 Ade Street, Houston

3. Sam's Limousine & Transportation, Inc

Founded in 1985, it is one of the global leading companies in land transportation logistics management and chauffeur services. Sam's Limousine & Transportation, Inc has numerous well-trained professionals ready to offer you their first-class customer services to meet all your transportation needs.

This company is an expert in providing reliable vehicles for corporate meeting transportation needs, frequent executive travelers, and international travelers. Their limos are well equipped with mirrored ceilings, Fiber-Optic lighting, and climate control.

Location: 9102 Westpark Drive, Houston

