A New Year For UHV Staff Council Leadership

Dylan Gillis/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The Staff Council at UHV is ready to serve for the development and improvement of the university's staff for another new school year. Staff Council has been dedicated to providing support and communicates staff concerns, ideas, and create more opportunities for UHV engagement.

The administrative assistant at UHV School of Business Administration Mary Field is also the UHV Staff Council chair for 2021-2022. She took on the role last year when she didn't know what to expect during the pandemic.

Fied decided to stay in her current position as the representative of all staff in the university on the UHV President's cabinet. According to Field, there are a lot of accomplishments for the staff council last year.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Staff Council has been conducting virtual meetings through Microsoft Teams. Apparently, after switching to the online arrangements, the attendance has increased. And now they are considering maintaining this meeting system for their future meeting agendas.

The council committed to assisting the staff members that include staff members whose positions cannot be reclassified with compensation, for the last school year. To strive for its mission, they formed a compensation committee to examine how other universities with the same challenges solving this problem.

The staff council has also been collaborating with UHV administrations to raise staff wages to the minimum wage for each position. They also work with UHV Human Resources to seek more professional development opportunities for all staff members.

Bob Glenn, the president of UHV said how the university community is excited about the excellent progress they have made and looking forward to UHV's future.

