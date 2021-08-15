Top pie shops in Houston

Brooke Lark/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - Nothing can beat a salty cracker crust and juicy fruit filling of the pie. Whether it is creamy spiced pumpkin or delicious caramel and apples, pies will always be one of your favorite desserts. Below is a list of top shops where you can score the spectacular pies in Houston.

1. Flying Saucer Pie Company

Since 1967, this family-owned and operated dessert shop has been serving fresh and hand-made pies to its customers. Being the oldest pie shop in Houston, Flying Saucer Pie Company's goal is to provide delicious pies every day. You can find a decadent range of 10-inch fruit and cream with whipped cream on a peeled crust here.

Location: 436 W Crosstimbers St, Houston

2. House of Pies

A family-owned and operated restaurant with more than 47 years of experience. House of Pies is ready to serve you every day with its best food, services, and atmosphere. Consider trying their Bavarian chocolate, French silk, coconut custard, and classic fruit pies like classic cherry and Dutch apple.

Location: 3112 Kirby Dr, Houston

3. Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose

Known for its fantastic croissant and wonderful bread, Common Bond Bistro & Bakery also offers delicious pies. Treat yourself to Dutch apple served with cinnamon streusel crumble, maple pumpkin, or bourbon pecan.

Location: 1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

4. Three Brothers Bakery

This family institution has been providing a full-service award-winning bakery in the city. Aside from its mouthwatering pecan pie, make sure to try new additions like chocolate chip bourbon pecan or salted caramel pecan. Other pie flavors are also available here, including chocolate mousse, key lime, cherry, apple, and key lime.

Location: 4606 Washington Ave, Houston

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.