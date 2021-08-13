The University of Houston-Victoria is one of the most affordable online colleges in Texas

Michael Marsh/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The University of Houston-Victoria has recently been ranked second on the Most Affordable Online Colleges in Texas Online Colleges list.

The ranking is determined based on accreditation, quality, tuition, programs, and must offer at least three online bachelor’s degrees.

Chance Glenn, provost and vice president for academic affairs at UHV, is proud to be a part of this accomplishment. He stated that the UHV faculty and staff are committed to offering high-quality education to students.

Regarding our current situation, Glenn said that flexibility in student's learning systems is important. Therefore, this initiative can help Texans to prepare with effective and affordable opportunities.

UHV has offered online courses and degree programs in the schools of Arts & Sciences, Business Administration, and Education, Health Professions & Human Development for over 20 years.

Meanwhile, during the 2020 fiscal year, UHV has distributed over $39 million for student's financial aid. Also, UHV has been recognized for its excellent programs and affordability in numerous states and national lists.

Many of the UHV students enrolled in online courses are transfer or graduate students. Peggy Titt, a retired school teacher who taught special education for 25 years in Katy and Victoria Independent School Districts, is one of them.

As her 70th birthday gift, she decided to earn a graduate degree which she did in early 2020. She was a student at the UHV Master of Fine Arts program's creative writing department.

She was able to build up an online program for her courses with the assistance of UHV teachers and personnel. So far, she appreciates the freedom of learning at her own pace at home. Her next goal is to complete her MFA in another year.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.