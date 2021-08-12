The University of Houston-Victoria receives donation to support students with emergency expenses

Governor Rick Perry/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The University of Houston-Victoria has received a $10,000 donation from The Albert and Mary Dick Charitable Trust and given to the UHV Student Emergency Fund.

This is the second donation from the foundation, which also provides support for Victoria County causes and organizations while the first donation was $5,000 given at the beginning of 2021.

The donation aims to help students who encounter potential hardships that could prevent them from staying in school.

Courtney Middleton-Sides, UHV senior director for corporate and foundation relations said during the last year, this initiative is very helpful for the students. "This fund has been a lifeline for our students,” she said.

She also added that through this fund, a lot of students receive help for urgent needs. She expressed her gratitude and said that UHV students can now focus to complete their college degrees in the future.

For the past two years, the Student Emergency Fund has been assisting students with any unexpected emergency expenses that may compel them to drop out of UHV. they have to apply for $300 or less at any time during the semester.

As the UHV vice president, Jay Lambert said that the generous donation has helped students during the 2020 and 2021 academic semesters. There are 196 students who applied for the Student Emergency Fund in the 2021 spring and summer semesters.

Among the applications, some of the emergency reasons listed are loss of wages due to unexpected illness, medical bills, and child care expenses during the pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also February’s winter storm, these unexpected situations are also considered emergencies which makes the fund has become even more critical, Lambert said.

