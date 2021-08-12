The Woodlands, TX

Lone Star College receives a grant to implement new program for institutions in COVID-19 mitigation techniques

THE WOODLANDS, TX - The US Department of Education has awarded Lone Star College a $2 million grant under the CARES Act in the Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity grant program.

This award was given to help institutions meet their basic needs as a result of the pandemic by undertaking in-person and online operations to implement COVID-19 mitigation techniques.

Lone Star College's chancellor, Stephen C. Head, stated that the College aims to provide students with the resources they need to succeed. Therefore, this new program will provide resources to support students' degree completion.

LSC plans to develop a project named the Extended Classrooms Expanded Opportunities. This project aims to continue operations as well as expanding educational opportunities with two evidence-based strategies.

Initially, they will convert regular classrooms into E-Classrooms, extended classrooms with technology-based and then provide them with professional development to create a productive learning environment.

Sen. John Cornyn showed his support of this effort that investing in Texas higher education will provide students with invaluable skills and resources as well as strengthen Texas’ economy in the future. He encouraged this initiative to continue as he is also willing to support everything that he can do to help all Lone Star College students.

Meanwhile, this training of implementing E-Classrooms into the curriculum will strengthen the LSC system and make sure that the instruction is adaptable if any future disruption in educational services occurred.

LSC is one of the institutions among 62 institutions that have been supported financially by the U.S. Dept. of Education for over $112 million, including more than half of community colleges, historically black colleges and universities, and minority rural students.

