Fulshear, TX

UHV named Best College in Katy and Fulshear

Jackson Cutler

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston-Victoria was once again been named Best College/University in Katy and Fulshear by the readers of Living Magazine for the third year in a row.

Readers wrote in their votes for UHV between January 1 and March 15 for Living Magazine's annual Best of Readers' Choice through an online open voting system by category and market. UHV will feature on a list of other winners in the Living Magazine August issue.

Bob Glenn, the president of UHV said that the entire UHV community is grateful to receive recognition from Katy and Fulshear communities once again. He also noted how UHV is honored to be part of the Katy and Fulshear communities, and that they are delighted for the continuous support they got from the communities. The university hopes to provide quality higher education in the future ahead.

In August 2016, UHV opened at Katy and moved to a new location at 22400 Grand Circle Blvd. in 2019. All of the students including transfer and graduates can take various classes of undergraduate and graduate at the UHV Katy instructional site. There are also online classes offered by the university so students can learn from anywhere other than undergraduate and master's programs at their home campus in Victoria.

Karla DeCuir, UHV Katy senior director of enrollment management and external affairs explained how UHV continues to support the community in various ways. The university is committed to supporting individuals who want to go back to school as well as obtain their degree in addition to producing a workforce in West Houston with career-ready and qualified graduates.

In promoting higher education in the Katy and Fulshear area, UHV has been partnering with local community colleges and school districts including Katy Independent School District, Houston Community College, Wharton County Junior College, and Lone Star College. This partnership helps establish a pathway for students to complete their undergraduate degrees at UHV.

