A Former HISD Student Won a Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Bryan Turner/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX- Raevyn Rogers, a former HISD athlete, won the bronze medal in the women's 800-meter race at the 2020 Olympics on Tuesday evening, August 3.

The 24-year-old woman just finished third from last place and successfully brought home the bronze medal for her race at the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo.

Her mother, Rhonda Rogers, knew that Raevyn just hadn't made her big move yet when she was rounding the corner of the first lap. Rhonda said that as her daughter went through the first lap, she was still sitting down. But once she saw Raevyn started making a move, she stood up and started talking to the TV as if her daughter were with her.

Rhonda's intuition as a mother proved right in the next few moments when the Houstonian took the lead and finished third. Rhonda couldn't feel happier when Raevyn came from last to third in less than 100 meters, and when she saw the results, her tears just came down.

Apparently, the athletic spirit and dedication to HISD are more like a generational tradition for the Rogers family. Raevyn Rogers' grandfather served in HISD and worked as a coach in football, basketball, and track at Jones High School.

Rhonda Rogers also carried on the tradition by working for Scarborough High School as a teacher first and then moving into the HISD athletics department. Rhonda currently works as the stadium manager at Barnett Stadium, where she is the first female to ever fill that role at a stadium in the district. Raevyn herself is also a product of HISD, and she attends Wharton Dual Language Academy.

Rhonda noted that both of them are coaches' kids, and sports have been passed down. She also credits Raevyn's teacher at Wharton with encouraging her daughter to keep pushing, both in class and on the track.

Raevyn began running on the track as a child after failing in T-Ball. When Rhonda saw Wings Track Club, a local track team, she opted to enroll her daughter in running instead.

