Determination, hard work of over ten years help UHV students graduate this spring

MD Duran/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX – It was clearly more than a decade's worth of achievement for the University of Houston-Victoria student Melissa Bruton when she graduated from the university this spring.

In 2008, Bruton started her college years at UHV by taking professional writing and statistical course. Unfortunately, it was quite challenging for her to attend the university while managing finances, her job as a full-time worker, and her weekend jobs.

Bruton explained about her different situation that required her to pay her own way. Eventually, she couldn't earn enough for college tuition and it seems impossible and overwhelming for her to pay for her education.

Bruton decided to change plans after took her first two courses at UHV to obtain an associate degree at Wharton County Junior College and continue with the upper-level classes afterward. In 2016, she returned to UHV and took two courses a semester online at the UHV Katy instructional site.

Aside from her education, Bruton has extensive experience as a professional particularly in surgical technology education with promising credentials as a licensed vocational nurse as well as a certified surgical technician. She is currently working for Houston Community College as a program director after her 17 years of working experience at Wharton County Junior College.

Bruton noted that education is her passion and it is a blessing for her to be able to help others succeed in their dreams. The degree she holds is a validation for her profession as an educator. The classes she took from the university have shaped her into a better educator, prepared her to be an attentive supervisor, and helped her to reach her professional accomplishment as a program director and chair at HCC.

Additionally, Briton gives credits for UHV for its flexible payment plan and better learning options with the state-of-art remote learning system solution which became useful in the 2020 year school. She also credits her supervisor at HCC for supporting her to achieve her educational goals.

