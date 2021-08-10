The UpSkill Works Upcoming Forum Discussion about Houston Jobseekers’ Motivations and Anxieties

Hunters Race/Unsplash

Houston, TX - The Partnership’s UpSkill Houston is honoring this year's Labor Day by conducting a two-part Labor Day UpSkill Works Forum series on August 24 and September 8 with “Understanding Today's Jobseekers: Insights Into Motivations and Anxieties” as the theme.

This UpSkill Works Forum is a way to appreciate the workers' hard work to create the Houston region's prosperity, strength, and well-being, even during the pandemic. In these times of need, Houston’s diverse workers have shown strong work ethic and great adaptability. The main discussion for this forum is about the pandemic impact on Houston’s region workers and the way to help those affected get back on track.

The first part of the Labor Day series will talk about the region’s jobseekers that look for better job opportunities during the pandemic and what are their unique personas. These topics are the result of Jen Shafer’s qualitative research. Shafer is a graduate from Rice University who received her master's degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the Integrated Design and Management program.

Together with Greg Hambrick, CEO and founder of Fast Forward Works and Fred Oswald, a professor and director of graduate studies of Rice University School of Social Sciences, Shafer will discuss how people can learn the workers' personas to serve them better. Amanda McMillan, CEO of United Way of Greater Houston, will conclude the first sessions with a group of community partners to discuss the trends within their clients.

For the second part of the Labor Day forum on September 8, a discussion about strategies and approaches to create an inclusive economic and workforce recovery, featuring business leaders, will take place. The main focus will be on how employers can work together with the community and education partners to help Houston recover.

