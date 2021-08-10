2021 Hunger Action Month in Houston

Ella Olsson/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — The Hunger Action Month will be held starting from September 1 to September 30, 2021. It is an event that includes the community and motivates them to give their hands to fight against hunger. There are three activities that you can join when celebrating the Houston Food Bank including:

1. #Helpie Social Media Campaign

#Helpie Social Media Campaign is an online campaign by taking a selfie while doing volunteers' activities. You can post your selfie on some media outlets such as Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The #Helpie helps to motivate people to make significant changes to the organization and the community. Volunteers are very important for the Houston Food Bank since they provide about 6,500 hours for joining the event.

2. Themed food drive for volunteers

Volunteers of the Houston Food Bank are requested to bring food that is nonperishable to be donated when they are in charge. The food is selected by the Houston Food Bank and it is required for the Food Bank’s Portwall Pantry. The food includes canned tuna or chicken in water, no salt/reduced-sodium canned green vegetables, and whole-grain pasta.

3. Be an Advocate for Hunger!

You can be an Advocate for Hunger when joining Houston Food Bank by having a communication with the elected official on legislative issues that a connection related to hunger relief. The information about the ongoing events, promotions, and announcements is included in Houston Food Bank Facebook and Twitter. You can ask your friends to update their Facebook statuses to share things related to hunger facts to raise awareness. In addition, you can make a donation for the Houston Food Bank, you can provide meals for one single person in charge of $1.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.