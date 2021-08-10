Houston Methodist Hospital ranks up on national honor roll by U.S. News & World Report

Anphalen/Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Methodist Hospital ranked on No. 16 on its national Honor Roll by U.S. News and World Report. This marks Houston Methodist Hospital as the No. 1 hospital in Texas for 10-year in a row.

To determine the score, HMH is assessed by its safety, clinic care, hospital outcomes, technology, innovations, and even reputation. It's been 29 years since Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked by U.S. News in one specialty as well as the fifth time to be placed on its Honor Roll.

Houston Methodist Hospital ranked in 10 specialties, making it a hospital with the most specialties ranked in the states. In the top 20, six of the ranked specialties included, all ranked in the top 30 across the country. These high rankings of Houston Methodist Hospital boosted its position up to four places this year.

On the other hand, Houston Methodist Sugar Land had nationally ranked No. 49 for diabetes and endocrinology specialty, made it to be No. 6 in Houston and No. 8 in Texas. Meanwhile, Houston Methodist Willowbrook ranked No. 7 in Houston and No. 12 in Texas.

Besides, HMH earned the highest points for superior performance in 17 common adult procedures and conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; aortic valve surgery; heart bypass surgery; heart failure; colon cancer surgery; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip replacement; knee replacement; lung cancer surgery; aortic valve replacement; kidney failure; stroke; pneumonia; hip fracture; diabetes; heart attack; and back surgery (spinal fusion).

As the president and CEO of Houston Methodist, Marc Boom, M.D., said, “This is a tremendous achievement for our physicians and employees who dedicate themselves every day to our patients – especially now as we celebrate this news during another surge in the pandemic.”

