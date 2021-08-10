Jesse H. Jones School of Business Professor Awarded Outstanding Educator Award

Ross Sneddon/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - A renowned accounting professor in the Texas Southern University's Jesse H. Jones School of Business, Dr. Richard Pitre, is the recipient of the Outstanding Educator Award from the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants or TXCPA.

Funded by the TXCPA Accounting Education Foundation, this distinguished award is classified in the Mid-Range college or University category. According to Dr. David Yen, Dean of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business, Dr. Richard Pitre receives the prestigious award for his excellent performance in teaching, his valuable and active contribution to the accounting profession, and the CPA community.

Dr. Richard Pitre expressed how honored he felt upon receiving the award and how this award is an honor for every effort in doing something good. He also noted despite obstacles that we might encounter, we must remain to endure because in the end, "None shall stand but the Pure in Heart."

Pitre has extensive experience with 49 years of teaching and 36 years of experience as a Small Business CPA Practitioner. He also served for TSU as a University administrator in several positions including association provost for Academic Affairs, dean of the Graduate School, director of the Honors Program, and director of the eLearning Program.

He officially instituted the online education program at the University during his tenure as the director of the eLearning Program. Pitre also served as one of the authorized providers of the required Ethics Course for Texas Certified Public Accountants for more than twelve years.

In addition, he is a member of the Board of Directors of the TXCPA, a trustee of the Education Foundation of the TXCPA, and also a former member of the MD Anderson Cancer Center's Medical Ethics Board.

As the largest and the most influential accounting and finance professionals association in the state, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants is committed to promoting, protecting, and supporting CPA designation's value.

Members have relied on the TXCPA for reliable professional resources as well as updates on crucial professional issues since 1915. The organization developed the accounting profession across the state by being involved in regulation and policy to shape perceptions of CPA statewide.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.