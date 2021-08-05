Chevron commits $1 million to Prairie View A&M University for Chevron Leadership Academy

Lagos Techie/Unsplash

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX - Chevron has invested $1 million to Prairie View A&M University in its University Partnership Program. This collaboration will support a new program named Chevron Leadership Academy.

The program offers students the opportunity to develop the skillsets that they need to promote leadership ideals. All students from business, engineering, and science disciplines are welcome to participate.

Michelle Long, general manager of the Chevron Environmental Management and Real Estate Company said through their existing collaboration with PVAMU, they recognized an opportunity to increase their access to talent that can contribute to the future growth of their company.

Their goal was to partner with the faculty to create an environment where students can learn and apply leadership skills, said Michelle. "This resulted in establishing The Chevron Leadership Academy," she added.

This program aims to build students' self-confidence and resilience in pursuing their careers. Later, all the 12 student participants will discuss a set of goals to achieve through this program.

This approach can support students by providing mentorship, enhancing written and oral communication skills, and training in ethics, as well as internship offering and work experience to students while they are learning the leadership skills needed.

James Palmer, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at PVAMU said that the establishment of a Leadership Academy increases opportunities available to students through a concerted program.

As Palmers stated, the program builds upon their academic foundation and prepares them to thrive in any environment in which they want to compete.

In addition, other highlights of the partnership include:

The Chevron Student Success Center at PVAMU provides students an engineering study space in the C.L. Wilson Engineering Building.

The Chevron Leadership Development Program provides students with internships and full-time employment at Chevron as well as scholarships and support for professional development.

