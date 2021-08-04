Baylor researchers found that consuming food for hunger or pleasure requires the control of multiple brain circuits

Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Frequently, hunger is not the reason we eat; rather, it may be due to social pressure, boredom, or simply because the food is appealing, which can lead to overeating and obesity.

Obesity affects approximately 42 percent of individuals in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Having stated that, Baylor College of Medicine researchers explored in an animal model how the brain regulates feeding caused by hunger or other variables.

The study was led by Dr. Yong Xu, Baylor's professor of pediatrics – nutrition and molecular and cellular biology. The team discovered that the brain regulates both types of feeding behavior through serotonin-producing neurons in the midbrain. In contrast, every kind of feeding is connected by its independent circuit that does not affect other types of feeding.

Researchers discovered two serotonin receptors and two ion channels that can impact feeding patterns and may aid in the regulation of overeating by rearranging their activity. The work is published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry and can be found at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-021-01220-z.

According to Dr. Xu, they revealed that the circuit connecting the hypothalamus to the cortex predominantly affects hunger-driven eating behavior but has little effect on non-hunger-driven feeding behavior.

"The other circuit that projects into the midbrain regulates primarily the non-hunger driven feeding, but not the feeding behavior triggered by hunger. This indicates that, at the circuit level, the brain wires the two types of feeding behavior differently," he explained.

Another important contribution refers to the identification of potential molecular targets that could be used to treat overeating. Xu said they found that two receptors, serotonin 2C receptor, and serotonin 1B receptor, are involved in both types of feeding behavior.

"Our data suggests that combining compounds directed at both receptors might produce a synergistic benefit by suppressing feeding," Dr. Xu added.

Additionally, the team also identified ion channels related to the circuits that might help regulate the feeding behaviors.

