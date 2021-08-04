Four Players Joining Houston Rockets from the 2021 NBA Draft

TJ Dragotta/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX – In the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green was chosen as the Houston Rockets second overall pick. Besides Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba, and Josh Christopher are also joining the Rocket.

Here are some information about these four players:

1. Guard Jalen Green (6-6, 178) turned 19 earlier this year, was the first person to sign with NBA G League Ignite to prepare for the NBA Draft. In the last season of 15 G League games, Green had made an average of 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.53 steals, and 2.1 3-pointers. ESPN ranked Green as the number one high school prospect in the 2020 class.

2. Forward/center Alperen Sengun (6-9, 235), the 16th overall pick, has just turned 19 years old recently. He was given the Turkish Super League MVP title for the last season with his club Besiktas. Sengun averaged 18.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals, along with 62.6% for shooting from the floor and 81.2% from the foul line in 34 league games.

3. Forward Usman Garuba (6-8, 220),19 years old, was the Houston Rockets 23rd overall. Garuba was named the EuroLeague Rising Star, recognized as a top player under 22 along with receiving the ACB Best Young Player. He averaged 5.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game.

4. Guard Josh Christopher (6-5, 215), the last 19 years old for the Rockets 24th overall pick. In the last 15 games with the Sun Devils, Christopher averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 steals, along with being a McDonald’s All-American.

