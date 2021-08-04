Aldine ISD Expands Its Partnership With Communities In Schools of Houston

Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - As everyone faces difficulties in the long-term societal effects of the pandemic, Aldine ISD decided to expand the partnership with Communities In Schools of Houston to support its students.

The partnership with the Communities In Schools or CIS is a part of Aldine's commitment to ensure student wellness both in and out of the classroom. The district will provide student support specialists to more campuses for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In providing complete services for both students and families in this ongoing challenging time, CIS partners with education leaders and community organizations. Student support specialists from CIS will be deployed on Aldine ISD campuses to remove any obstacles to academic success, like crisis intervention to provide essential needs, and other useful resources.

There will be five ninth-grade centers where Aldine adding more CIS student support specialists including, Aldine, Davis, Eisenhower, MacArthur, and Nimitz. This is an addition to other CIS student support specialists that have already been embedded at Teague Middle School.

According to Dr. Katy Roede, Aldine ISD Chief of School, Aldine is committed to providing support in any way possible, including the emotional and social needs of their students and families. She also added that CIS has a crucial role in helping Aldine ISD to provide comprehensive student support.

State leaders in the Texas Legislature gave support for the expansion. As for the upcoming school year, CSI student support specialists have been called to assist more than 125,000 students on almost 170 campuses including Aldine ISD, Houston ISD, Spring ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Alief ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Lone Star Colleges, Southwest Schools, and Texas Connections Academy virtual public school.

Lisa Descant, CIS of Houston CEO said that without the persistent commitment of education leaders to provide students with community support, the important work of their student support specialists would not have been possible. She also showed their gratitude for the given opportunity to expand their support in Aldine ISD and to continue helping educators by giving inspiration, entertainment, and empowerment to students.

