Learn Digital Marketing And UX/UI Design With Thinkful Houston For Free (August 9)

HOUSTON, TX - You can wrap up your next Monday with something insightful by joining two online courses and learn about digital marketing or UX/UI design from Thinkful Houston just for free.

On Monday, August 9, Thinkful Houston will hold the "Learn Digital Marketing With Thinkful" webinar from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. This event is arranged to support people with no prior experience or background that have been pursuing their full-time job as a professional digital marketer and help them to deal with problems they might face at work.

The institute will walk through every aspect of its digital marketing course like, practical projects, personal mentorship, and interview preparation. You can learn thoroughly about what is the role of a digital marketer, including social media, SEO, and email marketing.

You will also learn the philosophy and approach of Thinkful Houston, its program, curriculum, and structure overview, also the next steps to learning about digital marketing.

Register for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thinkful-webinar-learn-digital-marketing-with-thinkful-tickets-163273989899?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.

Another free online course is "UX/UI Design: Creating a Design System" which will be held from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on the same day. If you are curious about how a design team provides a guide for the entire company in the right direction or want to hone your UX/UI design skills, then this class is the right one for you.

Incorporating a design system and a good UI design will most likely bring lots of benefits to the company including, speed up the time to market, improve the UX and customer satisfaction, develop better internal communication, and maintain consistency across all products.

You can learn design systems, notable real-world design systems, Figma tips and best practices, and ultimately create your own system.

Register through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thinkful-webinar-uxui-design-creating-a-design-system-tickets-161245785485?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.

