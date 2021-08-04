Houston, TX

Learn Digital Marketing And UX/UI Design With Thinkful Houston For Free (August 9)

Jackson Cutler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvZ4D_0bH42c9100
Alvaro Reyes/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - You can wrap up your next Monday with something insightful by joining two online courses and learn about digital marketing or UX/UI design from Thinkful Houston just for free.

On Monday, August 9, Thinkful Houston will hold the "Learn Digital Marketing With Thinkful" webinar from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. This event is arranged to support people with no prior experience or background that have been pursuing their full-time job as a professional digital marketer and help them to deal with problems they might face at work.

The institute will walk through every aspect of its digital marketing course like, practical projects, personal mentorship, and interview preparation. You can learn thoroughly about what is the role of a digital marketer, including social media, SEO, and email marketing.

You will also learn the philosophy and approach of Thinkful Houston, its program, curriculum, and structure overview, also the next steps to learning about digital marketing.

Register for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thinkful-webinar-learn-digital-marketing-with-thinkful-tickets-163273989899?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.

Another free online course is "UX/UI Design: Creating a Design System" which will be held from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on the same day. If you are curious about how a design team provides a guide for the entire company in the right direction or want to hone your UX/UI design skills, then this class is the right one for you.

Incorporating a design system and a good UI design will most likely bring lots of benefits to the company including, speed up the time to market, improve the UX and customer satisfaction, develop better internal communication, and maintain consistency across all products.

You can learn design systems, notable real-world design systems, Figma tips and best practices, and ultimately create your own system.

Register through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thinkful-webinar-uxui-design-creating-a-design-system-tickets-161245785485?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ffd843b56e0dbc312d35332d33aedb76.blob

Covering Texas sports and news. Go Astros!

Houston, TX
139 followers
Loading

More from Jackson Cutler

Houston, TX

Houston Community College partners with Intel Corp. to enhance AI degree program

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Community College officially announced its partnership with Intel Corp. to enhance its artificial intelligence degree program through curricular development, faculty development, and career-oriented student support.Read full story
Prairie View, TX

Chevron commits $1 million to Prairie View A&M University for Chevron Leadership Academy

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX - Chevron has invested $1 million to Prairie View A&M University in its University Partnership Program. This collaboration will support a new program named Chevron Leadership Academy.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston-based Shell stations join "The Giving Pump" program to support local children's charities

HOUSTON, TX - Shell Oil Company, an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc., recently launched "The Giving Pump" at 2,900 Shell stations across the United States, including those in Houston, Texas, as part of its two-month initiative called Force For Good.Read full story
Houston, TX

Five excellent team-building venues in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Running out of ideas for your company’s team-building event? Worry not. Houston has many kinds of indoor and outdoor activities for teams of all sizes. If you plan to have a team-building event involving physical activities, here are some ideas to help you get started.Read full story
Houston, TX

Former Aldine Independent School District Superintendent Passed Away

HOUSTON, TX - Former Aldine Independent School District Superintendent, W. W. "Bill" Thorne has passed away. Also known as "Mr. Aldine", he served as Aldine ISD Superintendent from 1958 until 1973. He was committed to serving other educational communities even after his retirement.Read full story
Houston, TX

2021 Houston Food Festival on August 21

HOUSTON, TX – The 2021 Houston Food Festivalwill be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM CDT. Anybody is invited to come to this event located at Midtown Park 2811 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77006.Read full story
Houston, TX

Valentino Khan performs in Stereo Live Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Valentino Khan, a Los Angeles music producer and DJ, will perform in Stereo Live Houston. The event will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 10 p.m. and Friday, August 12, 2021, at 2 a.m. CDT, at Stereo Live Houston 6400 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057, United States.Read full story
Houston, TX

Baylor researchers found that consuming food for hunger or pleasure requires the control of multiple brain circuits

HOUSTON, TX — Frequently, hunger is not the reason we eat; rather, it may be due to social pressure, boredom, or simply because the food is appealing, which can lead to overeating and obesity.Read full story
Houston, TX

Aldine ISD Expands Its Partnership With Communities In Schools of Houston

HOUSTON, TX - As everyone faces difficulties in the long-term societal effects of the pandemic, Aldine ISD decided to expand the partnership with Communities In Schools of Houston to support its students.Read full story
Houston, TX

MD Anderson helps recover patient with hairy cell leukemia

HOUSTON, TX — Many patients receiving cancer treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center have given positive testimonies about their illness. One of them is Fred Hileman, Ph.D. diagnosed with hairy cell leukemia.Read full story
Houston, TX

Four Players Joining Houston Rockets from the 2021 NBA Draft

HOUSTON, TX – In the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green was chosen as the Houston Rockets second overall pick. Besides Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba, and Josh Christopher are also joining the Rocket.Read full story
Houston, TX

Improving Mental Health Care Access For Underserved Communities

HOUSTON, TX—A University of Houston researcher discovered that a warm handoff between primary care physicians and mental health providers will allow gaining more trust from the patient, which leads to a successful outcome in order to improve mental health care access for low-income communities.Read full story
Harris County, TX

Harris County Public Health suggests parents vaccinate children age 12 and older due to the delta variant spread

HARRIS COUNTY, TX - The Delta Variant is increasing by nearly 10 percent positivity rate throughout the community, as well as daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. This variant is two times more dangerous than the original strain of COVID-19 and targets the unvaccinated, including children.Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

UST Houston announces its renewal partnership with Houston Methodist Research Institute

HOUSTON, TX — On July 15, the University of St. Thomas, Houston has officially renewed the partnership with Houston Methodist Research Institute as a clinical partner for its Master in Clinical Translation Management program.Read full story
Houston, TX

MD Anderson's mantle cell lymphoma survivor shares his intention to create a cancer-killing game

HOUSTON, TX — Recovering from mantle cell lymphoma treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center has made musician Jeff Blankenship more productive. After making the computer game "Korona Kill," players kill the coronavirus with laser weapons; now, he intends to make a cancer-killing game.Read full story
Houston, TX

Researchers Propose an AI System That Strikes a Balance Between Privacy Protection and Personalization

HOUSTON, TX —Frequently, when people encounter "click here" on a web page to verify that they have read, understood, and agreed to the company's privacy and policy statements, it is impossible to determine whether they have actually read, understood, and agreed to the company's privacy and policy statements in their entirety.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Methodist on preventing hereditary cancer

Houston, TX - Certain things are passed down from parents to the children, including a higher risk of inheriting cancer. Cancer that is inherited from parents is called hereditary cancer and it accounts for around 10 percent of diagnosed cancer each year.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston medical experts suggest vaccination in COVID-19 fourth wave

HOUSTON, TX — Houston medical experts warn the community that the highly increasing Delta variant along with low vaccination rates can risk more danger to the greater Houston region.Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

University of Houston-Clear Lake provides brain injury recovery program

HOUSTON, TX — As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traumatic brain injury is one of the main causes of long-term disability in the United States and the cause of death for over 160 Americans daily.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy