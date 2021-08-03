UST Houston announces its renewal partnership with Houston Methodist Research Institute

Romain Dancre/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — On July 15, the University of St. Thomas, Houston has officially renewed the partnership with Houston Methodist Research Institute as a clinical partner for its Master in Clinical Translation Management program.

The new agreement is signed at the Research Institute by UST President Dr. Richard Ludwick and President, along with CEO of the Research Institute, Edward Jones, MBA. Jones also serves as Chief Business Officer in Houston Methodist Academic Institute and Senior Vice President in Houston Methodist Hospital.

The Research Institute and UST have partnered on the MCTM degree program since its inception in 2014. Now, the program has become well-established within the University and the Texas Medical Center with a number of accolades and two national rankings.

Dr. Ludwick describes the partnership as an important collaboration between Texas Medical Center members that advance Houston’s innovation ecosystem.

Additionally, the program has earned a #2 spot with Intelligent.com’s national ranking of the Top 10 Clinical Research Degree Programs. MCTM is a program that produces professionals who know how to navigate complex regulatory and business processes to move biotechnology innovations to the market.

MCTM is a one-year, online program that fast-tracks its students through an in-depth curriculum and provides a strong understanding of the Life Sciences industry as well as the essential skills needed for a career in this field.

While the program is mostly completed through online modules, students are given extensive opportunities for in-person training, including networking and professional development through its residency periods and co-curricular offerings.

There are also the first three in-person residency periods in Houston and the second as part of an international study abroad program, as well as the final for the annual BIO International Convention.

