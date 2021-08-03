Houston medical experts suggest vaccination in COVID-19 fourth wave

CDC/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston medical experts warn the community that the highly increasing Delta variant along with low vaccination rates can risk more danger to the greater Houston region.

On July 27, a webinar was hosted by Partnership with a panel of Houston leaders in the medical and business community. They have met regularly to discuss the ongoing pandemic before, and they discussed their concern and recommendations regarding this situation.

The webinar was moderated by Partnership President and CEO, Bob Harvey and attended by Dr. Eric Boerwinkle, Dean of UTHealth School of Public Health; Marc Watts, President of The Friedkin Group; Dr. James McDeavitt, Executive Vice President and Dean of Clinical Affairs, at Baylor College of Medicine; and Jennifer Kiger, Chief of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response with Harris County Public Health.

The highlighted message from the health care leaders throughout the discussion is "Our best tool against the Delta variant is to be vaccinated," said Harvey.

Mostly, the new COVID-19 positive cases hospitalized are unvaccinated individuals. At a national level, about 97% of all COVID hospitalizations are of unvaccinated individuals.

Currently, the increasing virus variant is predominant among younger age groups. Based on Dr. Boerwinkle, data shows adults age 20 to 39 years old are the largest group infected by COVID-19.

Cases also keep rising among children. Dr. Boerwinkle said there were over 23,000 reported pediatric COVID-19 cases in the past week in the U.S. or about 16% of all cases in the country.

As suggested by CDC, some vaccinated people should wear masks in some public indoor spaces and in schools. Therefore, Kiger said Harris County Public Health also encourages those who are fully vaccinated to keep wearing masks indoors.

Additionally, Watts added that The Friedkin Group also implemented a new policy requiring employees to provide proof of vaccination to be able to maskless in the office.

